BMI Imaging Systems Names Jim Modrall to Senior Vice President

Before his career at BMI, Jim served as the Vice President of Operations and Engineering at Extek Microsystems, where he honed his skills and contributed to advancements in the field. An alumnus of Tulsa University, Oklahoma, Jim earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1973, laying the groundwork for a career that would be characterized by innovation, leadership, and a deep commitment to progress.

As Senior Vice President, Jim is set to help guide the company and provide expertise and leadership to other executives. "We're excited to see Jim step into this role and have full confidence in his ability to provide direction," said Will Whitney, BMI's President and CEO. "Jim's many years with us and his contributions have been exceptional, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow and evolve in the ever-changing landscape of information technology."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Media Contact

