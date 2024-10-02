BMI Imaging Systems Partners with Chapin Memorial Library to Digitize Historic Newspaper Collection

BMI has successfully completed the digitization of Chapin Memorial Library's early newspaper microfilm collection, now securely hosted on Digital ReeL. The project was funded by a grant from The Chapin Foundation and aims to preserve local history while providing access to library patrons.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc. is proud to announce the completion of a significant digitization project in partnership with Chapin Memorial Library, located in Myrtle Beach, SC. The project involved converting 508 reels of microfilm, containing newspaper editions from 1938 to 2017, into a digital format. These digitized records are now securely hosted on BMI's Digital ReeL platform, ensuring long-term preservation and access for library patrons.
The project began in late May 2024, shortly after Chapin Memorial Library was awarded a grant from The Chapin Foundation, an organization with deep historical ties to the community. The digitization effort focused initially on 29 reels of early newspapers, with plans for future expansions depending on funding availability. BMI worked closely with the Library to tailor the Digital ReeL access to be limited to in-library users, with physical hard drives containing PDF files also provided as a deliverable.
Carolyn Savage, representing Chapin Memorial Library, expressed her gratitude: "The grant from The Chapin Foundation, which has supported our library since its inception, made this essential project possible. Preserving our local newspaper history is crucial, and BMI has been an exceptional partner in bringing this vision to life."
Jake Walker, Sales Account Executive at BMI, highlighted the importance of the project: "This collaboration with Chapin Memorial is a perfect example of how Digital ReeL can preserve historical documents while providing secure and controlled access. We're thrilled to support the library in preserving its valuable newspaper archives."
The digitized collection is now available in-house at the Chapin Memorial Library, providing patrons with easy access to historical newspapers that chronicle the community's rich history.
About BMI
Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.
Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.
As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.
Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.
