BMI Imaging Systems Prepares for On-Site SOC 2 Type II Audit, Demonstrating Ongoing Commitment to Data Security

Direct observation of BMI's security measures and operational procedures

In-depth interviews with key personnel

Thorough examination of physical security controls

Verification of system access controls and data protection measures

"We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to data security and operational excellence," said Richard Gee, Security Officer at BMI Imaging Systems. "This on-site audit is not just a requirement, but a chance to showcase our security practices and reaffirm our clients' trust in our services."

The SOC 2 Type II audit evaluates a service organization's information systems and the effectiveness of its controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality. BMI's participation in this rigorous audit process reflects its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in protecting client data and ensuring service reliability.

Upon successful completion of the audit, BMI Imaging Systems anticipates receiving its SOC 2 Type II re-certification, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in document management and digital conversion services.

