BMI Imaging Systems Prepares for On-Site SOC 2 Type II Audit, Demonstrating Ongoing Commitment to Data Security

BMI Imaging Systems announces the commencement of its annual SOC 2 Type II audit, with auditors scheduled to conduct an on-site verification at the company's headquarters. This rigorous assessment underscores BMI's continued dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality in its operations.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, a leader in document management and digital conversion services, is proud to announce the initiation of its annual SOC 2 Type II audit process. As part of this comprehensive evaluation, auditors from KirkpatrickPrice, an independent auditing firm, will be conducting an on-site visit at BMI's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.
The on-site portion of the audit is a critical component of the SOC 2 Type II certification process, allowing auditors to verify BMI's adherence to stringent security protocols and operational excellence in person. This visit will include:
- Direct observation of BMI's security measures and operational procedures
- In-depth interviews with key personnel
- Thorough examination of physical security controls
- Verification of system access controls and data protection measures
"We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to data security and operational excellence," said Richard Gee, Security Officer at BMI Imaging Systems. "This on-site audit is not just a requirement, but a chance to showcase our security practices and reaffirm our clients' trust in our services."
The SOC 2 Type II audit evaluates a service organization's information systems and the effectiveness of its controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality. BMI's participation in this rigorous audit process reflects its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in protecting client data and ensuring service reliability.
Upon successful completion of the audit, BMI Imaging Systems anticipates receiving its SOC 2 Type II re-certification, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in document management and digital conversion services.
