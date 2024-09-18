BMI Imaging Systems Showcases Expertise at ARSL Conference 2024 In Springfield

These smaller libraries often face significant budgetary constraints and limited resources, making it challenging for them to undertake large-scale digitization projects. It's rewarding to find solutions that allow them to preserve their collections and make them accessible for future generations. Post this

Jake Walker, BMI's Account Executive, reflected on the event: "The ARSL Conference is always a great opportunity to connect with librarians who are deeply passionate about preserving their local history. These smaller libraries often face significant budgetary constraints and limited resources, making it challenging for them to undertake large-scale digitization projects. It's rewarding to work with these institutions, understanding their specific needs, and finding solutions that allow them to preserve their collections and make them accessible for future generations."

This year's conference provided BMI with the opportunity to showcase its latest digitization technologies and discuss how it can continue to support rural and small libraries in preserving their invaluable collections. By participating in ARSL 2024, BMI remains committed to helping these libraries overcome their challenges and ensuring that the stories and records they safeguard are preserved for the future.

BMI looks forward to continuing our collaboration with the many libraries it connected with at this year's conference and to supporting their efforts in preserving local history.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

