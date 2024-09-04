BMI Imaging Systems Sponsors Team for the 8th Annual Steve Tidwell Shoot for the Troops

The sacrifices made by these veterans and their families are immeasurable, and we're committed to doing our small part to ensure they receive the support and recognition they deserve. Post this

"Having served in the Marines, it's both a personal and professional honor to support this incredible event," said Will Whitney, President & CEO of BMI Imaging Systems. "The sacrifices made by these veterans and their families are immeasurable, and we're committed to doing our small part to ensure they receive the support and recognition they deserve."

BMI is dedicated to giving back to the community, and this sponsorship reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served our country. The BMI team had a fantastic day participating in the event and contributing to the vital work of the Joshua Chamberlain Society.

For more information about the event or to learn how you can contribute, please visit the Joshua Chamberlain Society – Nashville website: https://www.chamberlainsociety.org/donate/

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

