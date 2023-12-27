BMI Imaging Systems Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Re-Certification for 2022-2023 by KirkpatrickPrice

Achieving the SOC 2 Type II certification again provides BMI's clients with enhanced assurance regarding the proper and secure handling of their records and data, further reinforcing their trust and confidence in BMI's services. Post this

During this audit, KirkpatrickPrice conducted a thorough examination of BMI's systems and controls, which included:

-Gaining an in-depth understanding of the system, along with the service organization's service commitments and system requirements.

-Implementing procedures to gather evidence on whether the controls described were suitably designed to provide reasonable assurance that the service organization met its service commitments and system requirements as per the applicable trust services criteria.

-Testing the operational effectiveness of the described controls to ensure that the service organization fulfilled its service commitments and system requirements according to the relevant trust services criteria.

Achieving the SOC 2 Type II certification again provides BMI's clients with enhanced assurance regarding the proper and secure handling of their records and data, further reinforcing their trust and confidence in BMI's services.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Media Contact

Marketing, BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., 4087367444, [email protected], https://bmiimaging.com/

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.