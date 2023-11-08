BMI Imaging Systems Team Exhibits At TACRAO 2023 in Texas

The biggest concerns are cost, as you'd expect, and the security of the records. I work with my clients to figure out the optimal solution to help get their records digitized cost-effectively and also show them how we run our projects and protect their data, from beginning to end. Post this

Higher education institutions have vast quantities of hard copy student records, making manual transcript requests laborious and time-consuming. Additionally, many of the records are still on microfilm rolls and microfiche sheets that require specialized equipment to view and scan. Even looking at just these two obstacles, it's obvious that a digital solution can substantially increase the effectiveness of these departments.

Jake Walker, Account Executive who works extensively with higher education, states that "many of my clients have large collections of records that they use often. The biggest concerns are cost, as you'd expect, and the security of the records. I work with my clients to figure out the optimal solution to help get their records digitized cost-effectively and also show them how we run our projects and protect their data, from beginning to end.

I've been going to TACRAO for years, and have met and worked with some great folks. Heading to Texas for the conference is one of the highlights of my travel, and I know that I'm going to leave there with a positive experience."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Media Contact

Marketing, BMI Imaging Systems, 4082200217, [email protected], http://www.bmiimaging.com/

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems