BMI Imaging's YouTube Channel, "The Digital Imaging Channel," Releases Its 100th Video

We noticed that there's not a lot of good information available for how to go about a scanning project, and especially not a lot of videos. We wanted to change that. Tweet this

Videos include topics such as microfilm and microfiche scanning guides, physical security considerations, document scanning and disposal, how to prepare for a paper scanning project, and much, much more.

A new video is posted every third Thursday, keeping a steady flow of digital information flowing to subscribers and folks looking for answers. Will Whitney, head of Sales and Marketing, says that "digitization can seem like a black hole. We noticed that there's not a lot of good information available for how to go about a scanning project, and especially not a lot of videos. We wanted to change that, and our goal with the Digital Imaging Channel was to make digitization more approachable and to show people that, although it can be difficult, these projects can be simple if you have a bit of knowledge about what you're doing. We're here to help, and our videos are one way we're doing that for our audience."

About BMI

BMI Imaging Systems (originally Bay Microfilm Incorporated) incorporated in 1958 as a microfilm service bureau, working with County Recorders to archive land records on microfilm. In the early 1960s, services were expanded to include preservation microfilming of the rare books and manuscripts of leading California Universities. A Library Microfilms Division was also established, working with over 200 newspaper publishers to preserve California local history for libraries and archivists. A reputation for service, precision, and reliability led to steady expansion of BMI's government, education, and commercial clients over the next two decades. By the early 1990's, the records management industry had entered the digital age and BMI was at the forefront of this evolution. Clients were meeting their electronic document management needs by having BMI digitize their records, with BMI installing and supporting on-site document management software solutions.

Today, BMI's production capability includes two imaging facilities with a staff of more than 60 technicians. With a focus on quality, accuracy, security, and innovation, BMI provides custom solutions that fit the unique requirements of each of its customers. In addition to providing document/microform imaging and indexing services of the highest standard, BMI offers public tenant, private tenant, and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services)-compliant community cloud hosting services, enabling secure access to client data via the Web. BMI also provides systems integration services, implementing turnkey document capture, management, and workflow solutions. BMI employs an in-house software development staff, a project management customer support staff, along with IT professionals that support internal and Web hosting operations.

Media Contact

BMI Marketing, BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., 4082200217, [email protected], https://bmiimaging.com/

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.