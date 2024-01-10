BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Assists Ideametrics in Sale to Smart ERP Solutions, Inc.

There are a lot of obvious synergies here that should enhance the value and solutions they're able to provide existing and future clients. Post this

Established in 2005, Smart ERP Solutions offers innovative, customizable, and cost-effective services to address common business challenges, in addition to offering a full portfolio of professional services for its clients. As an Oracle Cloud Services Partner and approved Cloud Standard Implementation Partner, they specialize in enhancing ERP applications, including Oracle Cloud, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, and E-Business Suite.

Third Century is an Atlanta, Georgia-based private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market founder-led and family-owned businesses in the business services, IT services, and industrial / energy services sectors.

Commenting on the acquisition, Matt Tortora, Managing Director at BMI said, "The Ideametrics management team had built a very well-run organization over the course of 16 years and brings a well-established presence not only within the Oracle partner ecosystem but also with clients in the Higher Education space. They found an excellent acquisition partner in Smart ERP. There are a lot of obvious synergies here that should enhance the value and solutions they're able to provide existing and future clients. It's a great partnership for everyone involved."

About BMI Mergers and Acquisitions:

BMI Mergers & Acquisitions is a leading advisory firm specializing in M&A transactions between $3 and $150 million, offering expert guidance and tailored solutions to clients in various industries including software and technology services. BMI has been in business for over 16 years and has offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Charlotte, NC.

BMI was recently named a Top 10 Lower Middle Market investment bank by Axial.

Securities transactions are conducted through StillPoint Capital, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, based in Tampa, FL.

