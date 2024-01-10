BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Assists Ideametrics in Sale to Smart ERP Solutions, Inc.

BMI Mergers & Acquisitions, an investment bank, has announced the sale of its client Ideametrics, a cloud consulting company, to Smart ERP Solutions, a portfolio company of private equity firm Third Century. Ideametrics is a New York-based Oracle partner specializing in streamlining business and IT operations. Smart ERP Solutions, established in 2005, offers services to address common business challenges and has expertise with various Oracle ERP applications. The acquisition provides an opportunity for Ideametrics and Smart ERP to leverage synergies in their service offerings and enhance the solutions they provide to clients. This deal highlights BMI Mergers & Acquisitions' strong capabilities in advising technology services companies in the middle market on M&A transactions.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Mergers & Acquisitions, a lower middle-market investment bank, announced the sale of its client, Ideametrics, a cloud consulting company to Smart ERP Solutions, Inc., a portfolio company of Third Century.
Headquartered in New York, Ideametrics is an Oracle-certified gold partner, specializing in streamlining business and IT operations for organizations. They offer core services for Oracle systems, including HCM, ERP, and EPM.
Established in 2005, Smart ERP Solutions offers innovative, customizable, and cost-effective services to address common business challenges, in addition to offering a full portfolio of professional services for its clients. As an Oracle Cloud Services Partner and approved Cloud Standard Implementation Partner, they specialize in enhancing ERP applications, including Oracle Cloud, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, and E-Business Suite.
Third Century is an Atlanta, Georgia-based private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market founder-led and family-owned businesses in the business services, IT services, and industrial / energy services sectors.
Commenting on the acquisition, Matt Tortora, Managing Director at BMI said, "The Ideametrics management team had built a very well-run organization over the course of 16 years and brings a well-established presence not only within the Oracle partner ecosystem but also with clients in the Higher Education space. They found an excellent acquisition partner in Smart ERP. There are a lot of obvious synergies here that should enhance the value and solutions they're able to provide existing and future clients. It's a great partnership for everyone involved."
About BMI Mergers and Acquisitions:
BMI Mergers & Acquisitions is a leading advisory firm specializing in M&A transactions between $3 and $150 million, offering expert guidance and tailored solutions to clients in various industries including software and technology services. BMI has been in business for over 16 years and has offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Charlotte, NC.
BMI was recently named a Top 10 Lower Middle Market investment bank by Axial.
Securities transactions are conducted through StillPoint Capital, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, based in Tampa, FL.
