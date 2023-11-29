BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Drives Successful Sale of Premier Distributor in Industrial Valves & Associated Products

BMI facilitates premier valve distributor sale.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Mergers & Acquisitions is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the sale of a distinguished distributor specializing in industrial valves, valve automation, instrumentation, and filtration. With a local presence spanning over 30 years and a strategic focus on the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, this company has solidified its reputation as a quality business with strong ties to US manufacturers.

BMI Mergers & Acquisitions, known for its expertise in facilitating successful industrial mergers and acquisitions, played a crucial role in coordinating this transaction with a strategic buyer. The parties wish to remain anonymous. The sale highlights BMI's dedication to business owners seeking to sell their company. Charles Fay led the sell-side M&A Advisory team for BMI and this transaction.

About BMI Mergers and Acquisitions:

BMI Mergers & Acquisitions is a well-established middle-market advisory firm, with a specialization in providing sell-side advisory services to business owners looking to sell their companies. Our team possesses in-depth industry expertise, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing and distribution, software and technology services, healthcare, and construction. We focus on building long-lasting client relationships based on trust and confidentiality. Our experienced advisors have a proven record of completing multi-million dollar deals and ensuring smooth business transitions. We are ready to guide your company through the intricacies of the M&A process.

BMI has been in business for over 15 years and has offices in New York, Charlotte, and Philadelphia. Securities transactions are conducted through StillPoint Capital, LLC, Tampa, FL.

BMI was recently named a Top 10 Lower Middle Market investment bank by Axial.

Jennifer Kerchner, BMI Mergers & Acquisitions, 1 215-240-7648

