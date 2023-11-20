BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Welcomes New M&A Advisor, Brendon Derr, to the Team

Brendon's professional and business services expertise will be instrumental in supporting business owners as they navigate the complexities of their business sale plans. Post this

Brendon's client portfolio encompasses a variety of services-based industries, including management consulting, martech, digital product design, staffing, virtual health, HR services and commercial real estate. He is also the founder and moderator of the RevExecs Roundtable, fostering peer-to-peer insights exchange among CEOs of mid-market professional and business services firms.

Beginning in 2010, Brendon led the enterprise go-to-market and growth efforts for a start-up consulting and managed services division in the marketing space. His team built a client base of several hundred enterprise clients, including brands like Walmart, Comcast, Vanguard, Pfizer, Coca-Cola, and Chevron. In 2021, the company was successfully acquired at a listed enterprise value of $130 million.

Brendon, a Penn State University graduate, resides in Southeastern Pennsylvania with his wife and three children.

According to Tom Kerchner, President of BMI, "We fully anticipate the positive impact Brendon Derr will bring to our team and clients, further strengthening our commitment to delivering exceptional M&A advisory services."

About BMI Mergers & Acquisitions:

BMI Mergers & Acquisitions is a leading advisory firm specializing in middle market M&A transactions, offering expert guidance and tailored solutions to clients in various industries including professional services, manufacturing, distribution, IT services, software and construction.

BMI has been in business for over 15 years and has offices in New York, Charlotte, Raleigh, Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley. Securities transactions are conducted through StillPoint Capital, LLC, Tampa, FL.

BMI was recently named a Top 10 Lower Middle Market investment bank by Axial.

