BMI Showcases Innovative Land Record Solutions at Leading Surveying Conferences

March saw BMI at the Western Regional Survey Conference in Las Vegas, engaging with a broader audience of surveying professionals from across the Western United States. This event underscored the importance of accessibility to historical land records and highlighted BMI's role in facilitating a more efficient surveying process. BMI's participation facilitated valuable discussions on industry trends, challenges, and the growing need for digital solutions in land surveying.

Reflecting on the success of these conferences, Mike Aufranc, a BMI Vice President and Sales Representative, and expert in land records, remarked, "Participating in these events has been immensely rewarding. It allows us to directly connect with the professionals who rely on our services, understand their needs, and share how our solutions can make a significant difference in their work. It's about more than just providing access to records; it's about supporting the surveying community and contributing to their success."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

