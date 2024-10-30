BMI Successfully Renews SOC 2 Type II Certification for 2023-2024 by KirkpatrickPrice

Maintaining the highest standards of security and availability is not just a compliance measure, it's part of our commitment to our clients and their peace of mind. Post this

During the audit, KirkpatrickPrice conducted an extensive assessment of BMI's systems and processes, focusing on:

● System Analysis: A deep dive into the system architecture and BMI's commitments to its clients, ensuring all operational requirements were being met.

● Control Design Evaluation: Analyzing the suitability of BMI's security controls to ensure they provided reasonable assurance that service commitments and system requirements aligned with the trust services criteria.

● Effectiveness Testing: Rigorous testing of the operational effectiveness of these controls to confirm their real-world applicability and reliability in meeting the defined security, availability, and confidentiality standards.

This renewed certification reaffirms BMI's role as a trusted partner in record digitization, conversion, and secure hosting, allowing its clients across industries—including public sector agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and private companies—to feel confident in the secure handling and protection of their data.

"Maintaining the highest standards of security and availability is not just a compliance measure, it's part of our commitment to our clients and their peace of mind," said Will Whitney, President & CEO of BMI. "The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II audit highlights our dedication to preserving the confidentiality and integrity of the critical information we manage."

With a renewed SOC 2 Type II certification, BMI continues to lead the way in providing secure, compliant solutions for digitizing and managing records, reinforcing the trust that organizations place in their services year after year.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

