BML Wealth Management Partners with UC Irvine Athletics to Advance Mission of Financial Clarity and Community Impact

Our collaboration with UC Irvine Athletics represents a shared commitment to excellence, community engagement, and empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations. Post this

Brian Levy, Founder of BML Wealth Management, shares his excitement about the partnership:

"At BML Wealth Management, we believe in the power of partnership and collective impact. Our collaboration with UC Irvine Athletics represents a shared commitment to excellence, community engagement, and empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations. We are thrilled to align with an institution that shares our values and looks forward to a future where our collective efforts enhance our impact and guide more individuals towards achieving their goals."

"We are excited to partner with BML Wealth Management, a company that shares our mission to be a force for good in the world. Their commitment to making a difference in our local communities through their financial knowledge and expertise is a perfect fit for the University of California, Irvine" said Joshua Moon, Director of Marketing, University of California, Irvine Athletics.

Through this partnership, BML Wealth Management and UC Irvine Athletics aim to create a legacy of empowerment, guiding individuals towards achieving their aspirations for generations to come.

About BML Wealth Management:

BML Wealth Management is a leading financial planning firm based in Irvine, California, dedicated to providing clarity and purpose through thoughtful financial planning. With a focus on excellence, community engagement, and impact, BML Wealth Management empowers individuals to achieve their financial goals and make a positive difference in their communities.

For more information about BML Wealth Management, visit https://bmlwealth.net/.

BML Wealth Management is a paid sponsor of the UC Irvine Athletics Program. The UC Irvine Athletics Program is not a client of BML Wealth Management. BML Wealth Management's paid sponsorship of UC Irvine Athletics should not be construed as an endorsement of BML Wealth Management by the University of California Irvine and its athletics program.

Investment advisory services offered through West Wealth Group, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. BML Wealth Management and West Wealth Group, LLC are affiliated entities. Insurance Services are offered through BML Wealth & Insurance Services, California Insurance License #0M15550.

Media Contact

Evan Lamont, BML Wealth Management, 1 949-682-9105, [email protected], https://bmlwealth.net

SOURCE BML Wealth Management