BMMA Announces Winners of 2026 Best in Class Marketing & Sales Awards

Uniti wins both Provider Marketing Award and Call Center Awards; F-Secure wins Vendor Marketing Award.

MIAMI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the recent Annual meeting for the BMMA (www.BMMA.org) in Miami Beach, Florida, the winners of the BMMA 2026 Best in Class Marketing & Sales awards were announced.

"Each year, the Board of Directors recognizes successful teams and companies that demonstrate innovation and excellence in marketing and sales of broadband services," said Charlie Conway, Executive Director, BMMA. "This year's service provider honoree, Uniti, earned recognition for both the Provider Marketing Award and the Call Center Award, while F-Secure was recognized with the Vendor Marketing Award. Each award-winning team demonstrates best-in-class marketing and sales execution to deliver superior broadband products and services to their customers," Conway added. The winners of this year's awards are:

1. Provider Marketing Award: Uniti for "Kinetic Base C2F Migration Playbook"

Uniti was recognized for its Kinetic Base C2F (Copper-to-Fiber) Migration Playbook, a customer-focused initiative designed to proactively transition legacy copper customers to the company's fiber network. In 2025, the company accelerated the program through a renewed focus on targeted outreach, simplified scheduling, technician-supported installations, and integrated customer communications aimed at improving speed, reliability, and overall customer experience while preparing markets for future copper decommissioning.

The program combined a multi-channel marketing and engagement strategy that included email, SMS, direct mail, digital outreach, outbound calling, and door-to-door campaigns to encourage fiber adoption among both newly eligible and long-tenured customers. The initiative differentiated itself by removing common barriers to migration through no-cost upgrades, concierge-style installation support, Whole Home Wi-Fi setup, and personalized speed recommendations tailored to household usage needs. The program also emphasized transparency, simplified messaging, and customer education to help ease the transition from legacy technology to fiber services.

"This award reflects the strong collaboration across our marketing, operations, and customer experience teams, all of whom played an important role in making the Kinetic Base C2F Migration Playbook a success," said Cliff Dinwiddie, Kinetic's Chief Marketing Officer. "Earning back-to-back BMMA awards is a testament to our teams' dedication to delivering a better customer experience, accelerating fiber adoption, and supporting our broader mission to help close the digital divide in the communities we serve."

The initiative delivered strong 2025 results, migrating 61% of eligible households from the March 2025 starting base and setting a record 37% migration rate in December 2025. The program also contributed to improved customer retention and service quality, with first-quarter churn reaching its lowest level since COVID, alongside reductions in repeat dispatches and customer support calls. The initiative was further recognized for successfully combining marketing, customer experience, and operational execution to accelerate fiber adoption while improving long-term network efficiency and reliability.

www.gokinetic.com

2. Vendor Marketing Award: F-Secure for "F-Secure Total - Scam Protection"

F-Secure was recognized for its "F-Secure Total with Scam Protection" program, an advanced cybersecurity platform designed to help consumers combat the growing threat of online scams, phishing attacks, identity theft, and AI-driven cybercrime. Developed in response to the increasing sophistication of digital threats targeting mobile and broadband users, the solution combines multiple layers of protection into a single, user-friendly service. Key features include AI-powered SMS and scam detection, secure browsing and banking protection, Wi-Fi security, ad blocking, and privacy tools that help simplify and strengthen online safety for consumers and families.

"This recognition reflects what we set out to build: protection that works for everyone, not just people who are already tech-savvy," said Dmitri Vellikok, Senior Vice President of Product Engagement at F-Secure. "Scams have become the defining consumer security threat of our time, and the response has to be just as personal and just as present as the threat itself."

The program emphasizes making cybersecurity more accessible and easier to understand for everyday users through intuitive alerts, simplified user experiences, and integrated protection across devices. The program also demonstrated strong market relevance, supported by consumer research showing growing demand for scam protection services and increased concern around digital safety and privacy.

The platform was recognized not only for its innovation, but also for its measurable impact and industry adoption. The solution currently blocks more than 700,000 scam attempts daily and protects over 1 million mobile banking transactions each day. The service has also been adopted by 34 telecommunications partners, illustrating its success as both a consumer protection solution and a value-added service opportunity for broadband and telecom providers seeking to enhance customer experience, trust, and recurring revenue opportunities.

www.f-secure.com

3. Call Center Award: Uniti for "Performance Optimizations"

Uniti was recognized for its innovative call center performance and sales optimization program, led by a data-driven approach that aligned intelligent call routing with a standardized customer engagement process. The initiative focused on improving the customer experience by combining performance-based routing, rapid serviceability checks, structured "Good–Better–Best" package recommendations, and quality assurance oversight to ensure customers were connected with the most effective representatives for their needs.

The program emphasized operational efficiency, sales consistency, and customer satisfaction through streamlined workflows, simplified discovery questions, and real-time performance metrics. By leveraging existing CRM, IVR, and routing platforms, the team successfully implemented the initiative without requiring additional software investments or increased headcount.

"What makes the BMMA recognition especially meaningful is this validates our customer centric approach focused on creating an effortless experience to serve our customers," said Christopher Duong, Kinetic Vice President of Strategic Sales Channels. "We optimized to continually improve as trusted advisors providing personalized and consultative solutions establishing trust to scale customer experience and sales effectiveness"

The results demonstrated significant business impact and measurable operational success. The program reduced non-sold "shopping" outcomes by 50% and increased overall conversion rates by 60%, while also improving sales productivity, first-call resolution efficiency, and value-added service attachment rates. The initiative was further recognized for its scalable design, strong quality assurance controls, and ability to deliver sustained performance improvements across the organization while maintaining a consistent customer experience.

www.gokinetic.com

About the BMMA

The BMMA is an international organization dedicated to helping Telco internet service providers and their vendors advance the adoption, use, and sales of broadband services.

Our membership includes many of the key Telco and broadband vendor organizations in North America and is open to any broadband industry Telco service provider, vendor, CPE manufacturer, government agency, consultant, analyst, or other party with a demonstrated interest in promoting the mission of the BMMA.

Our goal is to advance the adoption, use, and sales of broadband services by identifying key industry success factors and sharing best practice marketing, sales, care, and customer experience initiatives, new product and customer trends and other relevant industry information.

Please see our website at www.BMMA.org for more information or to apply for membership in the BMMA.

BMMA is managed by ResearchFirst (www.researchfirst.com), a market research and consulting firm specializing in telecommunications needs and technologies. ResearchFirst has been helping clients better understand their markets through primary research and drive increases sales through optimization engagements. ResearchFirst has been bringing industry leaders together through telecom conferences and association management since 1987. Annual conferences address broadband services marketing, consumer services bundling and packaging, as well as sales channel and operations topics.

Media Contact

Charlie Conway, ResearchFirst, 1 571-439-5327, [email protected], https://www.researchfirst.com/

Stan Romero, BMMA, 1 205-960-5254, [email protected], https://www.bmma.org/

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