BMMA Elects New 2024-2025 Board of Directors at recent BMMA 2024 Annual Meeting

Industry-leading forum continues to attract leading telcos and broadband vendors at the recent Annual Meeting held in Austin, Texas on April 16, 2024.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association (BMMA), an international organization dedicated to bringing together broadband marketing and sales professionals from the telco and vendor communities to share best practices, recently elected its Board of Directors for 2024-2025 at the BMMA 2024 Annual Meeting held in Austin, TX on April 16, 2024.

The BMMA Board of Directors for 2024-2025 includes:

Co-chair: Jared Lindman , MTA

, MTA Co-chair: Justin Nucci , Tbaytel

, Tbaytel Treasurer: Conor Steadman , F-Secure

, F-Secure Secretary: Brittney Shinn , Kinetic

, Kinetic Director: Michael Cooper , Zyxel

, Zyxel Director: Mark Cunningham , DIRECTV

, DIRECTV Director: Lacey Hawkins-May , Calix

, Calix Director: Joseph Kidwell , altafiber

, altafiber Director: Mark Thomas , SaskTel

, SaskTel Executive Director: Charlie Conway , ResearchFirst, Inc.

"As our industry is going through the biggest period of evolution since the rollout of dial-up, having access to shared insights, hands-on workshops, and a roster of trusted industry peers gives Matanuska Telecom Association a unique strategic advantage. Being a member of the BMMA gives me a professional community like no other, and I'm honored that my colleagues have entrusted me with a seat on the Board of this important association," said Jared Lindman, newly elected co-chair for the BMMA Board and Director of Product Strategy at MTA.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to have been elected to the BMMA Board of Directors as Secretary this year. This role offers a unique platform to contribute to the shaping of our industry's future. Being part of the Board will enable me to collaborate with some of the best in the business, facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and best practices. Together, with industry peers and vendors, I am confident we can drive positive change," said Brittney Shinn, Senior Consultant at Kinetic.

"As a new member of the BMMA Board of Directors, I am excited to learn and contribute information on trends impacting the broadband industry. The BMMA provides valuable insight into both new technologies, consumer data, and industry trends around the broadband industry," said Mark Cunningham, Senior Director of Sales & Distribution at DIRECTV. "The relationships and partnerships made available to members of BMMA are extremely important to expanding our company's position with internet service providers across the country."

"The BMMA provides a great opportunity to make connections with peers and vendors within the industry. We continue to learn from shared best practices, valuable data insights, and open and honest dialog within the BMMA. I'm looking forward to contributing again as a Board member this year," said Joseph Kidwell, Product Manager at altafiber.

"I am honored to join the BMMA Board of Directors. Calix highly values BMMA's leadership and unique approach to facilitating collaboration among service providers and industry partners to advance broadband sales and marketing, said Lacey Hawkins-May, Senior Content Marketer at Calix. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute towards bridging the digital divide and make a positive impact in this important role."

"I'm happy to have been re-elected to the Board of Directors for the Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association. The BMMA continues to be the leading international professional association comprised of leading ISPs and vendors. I am looking forward to continuing to work with such amazing and talented people for another year," said Michael Cooper, Director of Sales for Canada at Zyxel.

"The BMMA has been an excellent organization for us. The industry knowledge and intercompany collaboration is very valuable and doesn't exist anywhere else. I am very pleased and proud to serve on the Board once again. I look forward to the exciting future of this growth organization," said Mark Thomas, Director of Consumer Sales for SaskTel.

BMMA member companies:

Agency Pure, altafiber, Bell, Calix, CloudKettle, DIRECTV, F-Secure, GVTC, Harrisonville Telephone Company (HTC), Hawaiian Telecom, Kinetic by Windstream, MTA (Matanuska Telephone Association), Netsweeper, SaskTel, Tbaytel, TDS Telecom, and Zyxel.

For more information, visit http://www.bmma.org/ or contact Charlie Conway, Executive Director at [email protected].

