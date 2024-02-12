BMS CAT acquires Mission Viejo, CA restoration company Drymaster

"Dry Master is another strategic addition as we bolster our commitment to serve our customers in the greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Southern California markets," said Tom Head, CEO of BMS CAT Post this

This strategic move reflects BMS CAT's commitment to expanding its service offerings and geographic reach. The acquisition of DryMaster enhances BMS CAT's capabilities in providing expert restoration solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

DryMaster has been providing restoration services since 2010 and has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and homeowners in Southern California during their time of need. The company offers a wide range of services, including water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold & asbestos remediation, and contents restoration.

"Dry Master is another strategic addition as we bolster our commitment to serve our customers in the greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Southern California markets," said Tom Head, CEO of BMS CAT. "Don Combs has built a dynamic culture over the last 13 years, and we look forward to working with the Dry Master team as we bring our two rich cultures together."

"DryMaster is very happy to have been acquired by BMS CAT. After careful consideration & due diligence, I strongly believe that BMS CAT was the best option for our customers & employees," said Don Combs, Founder of DryMaster. "The BMS CAT culture mirrors the DryMaster culture. A family type workplace, believing employees are a company's greatest asset, & providing the highest level of customer service."

The acquisition of DryMaster is part of BMS CAT's ongoing strategy to expand its services and capabilities and to provide the best possible disaster recovery solutions to its customers. Today's announcement is the 11th successful acquisition in the past three years as part of a strategic plan to support BMS CAT's growth. The company has previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration, Arizona-based Stratton Restoration, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh, South Carolina-based CATCON, Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration, Florida-based Guardian Restoration, North Carolina-based Highland Construction, Wisconsin-based Accent Property Restoration, and Colorado-based Colorado Premier Restoration.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT:

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality, and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company operates across the United States and follows the same principles it was founded upon; to always remember that the customer is the cornerstone of the business.

To learn more about the company visit www.bmscat.com. For information regarding M&A opportunities with BMS CAT, please contact the Mergers & Acquisitions Department at (866) 698-6217, email [email protected], or visit www.bmscat.com/acquisitions.

Media Contact

Brian Squires, BMS CAT, 1 8178105688, [email protected], www.bmscat.com

SOURCE BMS CAT