BMS Moving & Storage introduced a new virtual home scan that lets Sarasota renters submit moving details directly from a smartphone. The tool positions the company as one of the top choices among local apartment movers, especially for renters in smaller spaces.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renters searching for apartment movers in Sarasota, Florida, can now turn to BMS Moving & Storage for a faster way to get an estimate. The company recently added a virtual home scan that replaces the in-person walk-through with a self-guided smartphone survey, completed on the renter's own schedule.

How Does the Virtual Home Scan Work for Apartment Renters?

BMS Moving & Storage's virtual home scan uses a resident's own device to capture room-by-room footage, which the company then turns into a full moving estimate. "Using your smartphone, you can complete your survey whenever it works for you and receive a quick, reliable quote," the company explains.

The scan works for any size space, not only large homes. "Whether you are moving from a five-bedroom family home or a studio apartment, our service will still provide an accurate estimate at exceptional speed," BMS Moving & Storage notes. That range means apartment residents get the same level of speed and accuracy as anyone moving out of a much larger property.

What Should Renters Look for in an Apartment Moving Company?

A trustworthy apartment mover in Sarasota, Florida, combines local building knowledge with clear, up-front pricing. Comparing options helps avoid wasted effort on unreliable companies, starting with a few consistent factors:

Apartment move experience: Familiarity with local buildings means elevator reservations and narrow hallways get planned for before moving day.

Pricing transparency and licensing: Proper licensing paired with valuation coverage keeps quotes honest, so stair or elevator charges don't come as surprises.

Packing and availability: Flexible scheduling and full-service packing give renters room to work around a tight lease deadline.

That level of detail carries through to the paperwork renters receive after the scan. "You'll have clear documentation of exactly what's included, and your moving company will have the detailed inventory they need for accurate pricing," the company says, describing the kind of stress-free move apartment residents will get if both parties have a single source of information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarasota renters evaluating apartment movers commonly ask the following questions.

Can apartment movers help with packing and security deposits?

Full-service apartment movers typically offer packing and unpacking so residents can meet lease-end deadlines without doing everything themselves. That attention to detail and clear inventory documentation can also protect a security deposit.

Do local companies charge extra for stairs and elevators?

Pricing varies from company to company, so it is worth asking up front before booking. Companies that handle apartment moves regularly build stair and elevator access into the quote, rather than tacking on fees once the truck arrives.

Do apartment moving companies offer short-term storage?

Many apartment movers in Sarasota, Florida, including BMS Moving & Storage, offer short-term storage for renters who have a gap between move-out and move-in dates. This option is especially useful for anyone downsizing into a smaller apartment.

About BMS Moving & Storage

BMS Moving & Storage provides full-service residential moving support to the Sarasota area, including apartment, single-family and senior relocations. Packing and unpacking, short-term and long-term storage, and dedicated support for military families round out its residential offerings. The company also provides long-distance residential service for moves that start locally but end farther away.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, BMS Moving & Storage, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://movebms.com/

SOURCE BMS Moving & Storage