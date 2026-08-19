BMS Moving & Storage has introduced Virtual Home Scan technology, giving homeowners a faster way to compare local movers and receive a transparent moving estimate without scheduling an in-home visit. The tool positions the company as one of the top residential moving companies for Livermore homeowners.

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMS Moving & Storage has launched Virtual Home Scan technology to help homeowners request a moving estimate on their own schedule. The tool offers a solution for homeowners who would otherwise have to wait days for an in-home walk through before receiving a usable number, a common frustration for anyone comparing reputable local providers. Residents can now complete a guided video survey on their smartphone and receive a detailed quote within minutes.

What Makes a Moving Company Reliable for Livermore Homeowners?

A reliable candidate among the top residential moving companies for Livermore homeowners combines proper licensing, local familiarity and a strong record of customer satisfaction. Serving the region since 1936, BMS Moving & Storage holds an average 4.7 out of 5.0 rating across thousands of verified Google and Facebook reviews, reflecting timely and effective service across the region.

The company also carries current licensing and valuation coverage for household goods, giving families protection during local and long-distance residential moves alike. Clear cost communication matters just as much as coverage.

BMS Moving & Storage addresses this through its full-service approach, which includes:

Transparent, itemized estimates: Every quote breaks down labor, truck space and packing needs so homeowners can avoid hidden charges before move day.

Professional packing support: Trained crews handle fragile and bulky items to reduce the risk of damage in transit.

Secure storage solutions: Short- and long-term storage options protect belongings between move-out and move-in dates.

Flexible scheduling: Teams accommodate short-notice moves when availability allows, alongside standard two- to three-week booking windows for homeowners who want to secure their preferred date in advance.

How Does the Virtual Home Scan Simplify the Moving Estimate Process?

Instead of scheduling an in-home visit, homeowners complete the Virtual Home Scan through a self-guided or representative-led video walk through that requires no app download. Livermore homeowners can document each room when they have time, and the system calculates inventory, truck space and labor cost directly from that footage.

According to BMS Moving & Storage's published guide on virtual moving quotes, the process goes from initial request to a delivered estimate in minutes. For Livermore homeowners juggling work and family schedules, that turnaround offers a stress-free way to plan a move before committing to a date.

About BMS Moving & Storage

BMS Moving & Storage is a moving and storage provider serving Livermore, California, and the surrounding area since 1936. The company offers local and long-distance residential moving, packing and unpacking services, secure storage solutions, senior moving services and military moving services. BMS Moving & Storage maintains current licensing and valuation coverage for the households it serves.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, BMS Moving & Storage, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://movebms.com/

SOURCE BMS Moving & Storage