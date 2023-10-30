BMV Named a Finalist for PR Daily's 2023 Content Marketing Awards

"With report-driven data at their hands, technology startups can highlight trends, insights, or challenges within the industry, which can make for content that is engaging for their prospective customers and newsworthy at the same time." Post this

"Technology startups often face significant challenges when trying to cut through the noise and join relevant conversations given their lack of resources and brand recognition," said Kyle Austin, founder and managing partner of BMV. "It's no secret that media outlets are more inclined to cover stories from well-established brands, and startups often have the added disadvantage of operating in intensely competitive landscapes. Fortunately, with report-driven data at their hands, startups can highlight trends, insights, or challenges within the industry, which can make for content that is engaging for their prospective customers and newsworthy at the same time."

The Campaign Idea:

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating digital transformation efforts, the shift to cloud computing became one of the most significant trends among enterprises, and for good reason. Cloud technology promised enterprises a competitive edge by allowing them to lower IT costs, increase efficiency, and improve scalability. However, as the technology and market conditions evolved, countless enterprises found that cloud costs could escalate rapidly if not managed carefully, causing leadership teams to rethink their cloud investments.

Recognizing the cloud technology growing pains among their customer base, Wanclouds looked to launch a new cost optimization service, based on the early success of a singular cost feature, to complement its disaster recovery and migration as a service offering by the close of 2022. As it looked to launch this feature in late Q3 of 2022, BMV identified an opportunity amid the cloud pullback and market headwinds to capitalize on the current need for this type of solution. However, Wanclouds didn't have a background in cloud cost optimization space compared to much larger players.

Given its lack of mindshare in the cloud cost space, BMV recognized that the Wanclouds product launch would not capture attention in the market by itself. Therefore, it worked with Wanclouds to commission a survey of IT leaders, which BMV then utilized to formulate a report focused on IT teams looking at ways to cut cloud costs. BMV strategically planned to use the findings from the survey as a 'tease' within the product launch messaging to validate the market need and then within a standalone report following the product launch to amplify it. This seamlessly attached Wanclouds' new offering to the news cycle and accelerated distribution, as the report's data-informed reporters of rising cloud costs.

Driving Results Through Data-Driven Storytelling:

BMV's data-centric and research-driven approach ultimately shined a light on IT leader's pullback in cloud spending, a sentiment that had not been previously backed up by data prior to the release of the survey. The research ultimately revealed the overwhelming financial impact cloud technology solutions were having on enterprises.

These findings, including 54% of IT decision-makers across the US and UK were hit by unexpected cloud costs, and 81% of IT leaders said their executives and boards of directors had directed them to reduce or take on no additional cloud spending, became heavily cited by trade and top-tier media outlets.

At the conclusion of the campaign, the report quickly became the talk of the cloud industry and Silicon Valley as market influencers utilized its data to cite the oncoming cost crunch coming to cloud services. The campaign also rendered the following benefits:

Media mentions for Wanclouds in Sep- Dec 2022 grew to 280% from Sep- Dec 2021 and also spurred product consideration among a wide array of decision-makers

grew to 280% from Sep- and also spurred product consideration among a wide array of decision-makers The report was backlinked to by more than 68 domains, with high domain rating websites across the world linking to it, including Tencent (91DR), VentureBeat (91DR), HackerNews (90DR), and techhq.com (75DR)

(91DR), VentureBeat (91DR), HackerNews (90DR), and techhq.com (75DR) The landing page for the report became one of the top all-time trafficked pages for Wanclouds outside of its homepage

VentureBeat named Wanclouds' report as one of its top five reports of the year for 2022

