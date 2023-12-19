BMV Wins PR Daily's Content Marketing Award for Innovative Use of Research/Surveys

"In the realm of B2B tech, the power of data-driven content marketing cannot be overstated. This approach provides an authoritative foundation for storytelling, enabling brands like Wanclouds to effectively widen their content distribution channels." Post this

The dual objectives of the report were to raise awareness for Wanclouds within the cloud market and drive consideration among potential buyers. BMV meticulously executed the campaign, conducting thorough market research, crafting survey questions, and commissioning Momentive Global for responses from 500 U.S. IT decision-makers. The resulting report, titled "2H 2022 Cloud Cost and Optimization Outlook," became a cornerstone of Wanclouds' content strategy.

John Eidson, VP, Content & Strategy at BMV, emphasized the significance of this approach: "In the realm of B2B tech brands, the power of data-driven content marketing cannot be overstated. This approach provides an authoritative foundation for storytelling, enabling brands like Wanclouds to effectively widen their content distribution channels, communicate their value, and resonate with target audiences."

The campaign's success was marked by extensive media coverage, with the report generating 68 high-value backlinks globally and becoming one of Wanclouds' most trafficked landing pages of all time. Additionally, BMV's strategic media follow-up and social media efforts brought the report to the forefront of industry discussions, leading to Wanclouds' increased prominence in Silicon Valley and endorsements from major platforms such as Tencent, VentureBeat, HackerNews, and techhq.com.

The win at PR Daily's Content Marketing Awards further solidifies BMV's reputation for creating impactful, data-driven content strategies that drive growth and increase valuations for its clients. This recognition is a testament to BMV's expertise in harnessing the power of research and surveys to craft compelling narratives for technology brands.

