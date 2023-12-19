BMV Wins PR Daily's Content Marketing Award for Innovative Use of Research/Surveys

Award-winning content marketing and PR agency for B2B tech assists Wanclouds with catalyzing its product launch through research and content campaign
BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - Beantown Media Ventures (BMV), a leading public relations and content marketing agency for B2B technology companies and high-growth organizations, is proud to announce its recent recognition in PR Daily's Content Marketing Awards. BMV won in the Content Marketing Strategy & Assets, Use of Research/Surveys category for its outstanding work on a multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, Wanclouds' content strategy.
BMV's campaign centered on Wanclouds' efforts to establish a foothold in the U.S. market and establish validation for the company's new cost optimization service. To overcome the challenge of limited market recognition, BMV advised Wanclouds to commission a comprehensive survey of IT leaders driving tech strategies for their organizations. The insights from the survey would form the basis of a compelling report focused on ways to reduce cloud costs, strategically positioned to coincide with the product launch.
The dual objectives of the report were to raise awareness for Wanclouds within the cloud market and drive consideration among potential buyers. BMV meticulously executed the campaign, conducting thorough market research, crafting survey questions, and commissioning Momentive Global for responses from 500 U.S. IT decision-makers. The resulting report, titled "2H 2022 Cloud Cost and Optimization Outlook," became a cornerstone of Wanclouds' content strategy.
John Eidson, VP, Content & Strategy at BMV, emphasized the significance of this approach: "In the realm of B2B tech brands, the power of data-driven content marketing cannot be overstated. This approach provides an authoritative foundation for storytelling, enabling brands like Wanclouds to effectively widen their content distribution channels, communicate their value, and resonate with target audiences."
The campaign's success was marked by extensive media coverage, with the report generating 68 high-value backlinks globally and becoming one of Wanclouds' most trafficked landing pages of all time. Additionally, BMV's strategic media follow-up and social media efforts brought the report to the forefront of industry discussions, leading to Wanclouds' increased prominence in Silicon Valley and endorsements from major platforms such as Tencent, VentureBeat, HackerNews, and techhq.com.
The win at PR Daily's Content Marketing Awards further solidifies BMV's reputation for creating impactful, data-driven content strategies that drive growth and increase valuations for its clients. This recognition is a testament to BMV's expertise in harnessing the power of research and surveys to craft compelling narratives for technology brands.
For more information about BMV's award-winning content marketing practice, visit https://beantownmv.com/startup-content-marketing/.
About Beantown Media Ventures (BMV):
BMV is a boutique PR and content marketing agency that specializes in working with B2B technology startups and high-growth organizations. With deep expertise in public relations, content marketing, social media, and creator engagement, BMV helps its clients drive leads, accelerate growth, and increase valuations. Over the past decade, BMV has partnered with hundreds of the world's most innovative companies to bring their products to market and rapidly scale. For more information, visit https://beantownmv.com.
