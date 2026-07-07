BNP Paribas Asset Management Expands International High Yield Capabilities Powered By inCadense Corp.

BNP Paribas Asset Management will use inCadense to broaden access to high yield managed account solutions for international and offshore U.S. wealth markets.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inCadense Corp., a global managed accounts provider to the asset and wealth management industry, today announced that BNP Paribas Asset Management ("BNPP AM") has selected inCadense® to support the delivery of international fixed income managed account solutions for offshore and non-U.S. investors through its International Turnkey Asset Management Platform, iTAMP®.

Through iTAMP, BNPP AM will be able to expand access to its fixed income and high yield capabilities across key international wealth markets, including Latin America, offshore U.S. private wealth channels and Asia Pacific. The platform's managed account infrastructure, custody and execution connectivity, and multi-currency implementation capabilities are designed to support professionally managed credit solutions utilizing international and offshore securities, including Regulation S fixed income markets, within separately managed account structures.

Investors globally are increasingly seeking fixed income solutions that offer transparency, customization and access to differentiated sources of yield. By using inCadense, BNPP AM can broaden the reach of its fixed income capabilities into international managed account formats, providing advisors and investors with greater flexibility, lower investment minimums and tailored exposure designed for offshore wealth markets.

The relationship brings together BNPP AM's deep experience in fixed income and credit investing with inCadense's managed account technology and implementation ecosystem. By powering BNPP AM's high yield capabilities through iTAMP, inCadense enables institutional-quality credit solutions to be delivered in formats accessible to a broader range of investors. Managed account structures may reduce minimum investment thresholds from traditional institutional mandate levels that can reach into the tens of millions into wealth-oriented allocations measured in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, while supporting customization, portfolio transparency and multi-currency flexibility for globally diversified investors.

The inCadense platform is purpose-built to support offshore U.S. wealth markets through connectivity to leading private wealth custodians, execution providers and operational partners serving multi-family offices, international RIAs, external asset managers and wealth managers. Its open-architecture model enables asset managers to plug into established custody and advisory ecosystems while delivering model portfolios and separately managed accounts across currencies, markets and jurisdictions.

"We are excited to power managed account solutions for BNP Paribas Asset Management, a leading global asset manager with extensive expertise across fixed income and high yield markets," said A.J. Harper, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of inCadense. "Through iTAMP, we look forward to supporting BNPP AM's delivery of investment capabilities to offshore and international advisors by leveraging our connectivity across multi-custodian, multi-execution and multi-currency environments. This relationship reflects a shared view that separately managed accounts can broaden access to sophisticated credit capabilities for international investors."

The relationship reflects growing demand among international advisors and investors for managed account solutions that combine institutional investment expertise with operational flexibility, portfolio transparency and scalable global implementation. The platform approach enables asset managers to expand beyond traditional fund structures into customized SMA formats aligned with the evolving needs of offshore wealth management.

About inCadense

inCadense® empowers asset and wealth managers to design, customize and deliver multi-currency, multi-custody managed account solutions for international investors through its digital turnkey iTAMP® platform, supporting SMAs, UMAs, model portfolios and public/private investment solutions across global mandates. Through open architecture, seamless connectivity across global custodians, execution venues, asset classes and jurisdictions, and the overlay and implementation services of its registered investment adviser affiliate, iH2 Advisors & Company, inCadense enables managers to launch products efficiently, reduce operational and technology complexity, scale across borders, and deliver institutional-quality portfolios—including UCITS, foreign ordinaries, global fixed income, offshore products, alternatives and private markets—to individuals, financial institutions, family offices and asset owners.

Media Contact

A.J. Harper, inCadense Corp., 1 6104257038, [email protected], www.incadense.com

SOURCE inCadense Corp.