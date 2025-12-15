BNSF celebrates 25 years of leadership training by building and donating 1,110 bikes to Fort Worth area students

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of the 25th anniversary of its People Leader Training (PLT) program, BNSF Railway partnered with several Fort Worth area school districts and early childhood learning centers as well as nonprofit Bikes for Goodness Sake to gift 1,110 brand new bicycles to local students.

The two-day training event, which concluded in mid-November at BNSF's Fort Worth headquarters, is part of a program taken by all full-time exempt employees throughout the year. BNSF leaders worked side-by-side with students in grades first through fourth, teaching teamwork, leadership, and compassion, while assembling bikes that would ultimately be gifted as a surprise to the children who helped build them.

Community Partnerships

Fort Worth ISD provided students ages 5 through 10 for more than 100 sessions, coordinated through its Family Action Center led by Director Dr. Carlos Walker.

Northwest ISD contributed students for more than 30 sessions.

Other participating districts included Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD, Keller ISD, and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

"Our People Leader Training program has always been about strengthening our culture through service, teamwork, and connection," said BNSF President and CEO Katie Farmer. "For our 25th anniversary, we wanted to do something extraordinary that truly embodied our values and gave back to the communities where we live and work. Watching our employees and students build these bikes together has been a rewarding experience, connecting our purpose while leading change and growth with real impact."

Since its inception in 2000, BNSF's People Leader Training program has helped grow leadership capability and reinforce the company's core Leadership Model: Create a Compelling Vision, Model the Way, Lead More and Manage Less, Communicate Consistently, and Make Development a Priority. Each year, BNSF leaders, from executives to individual contributors, participate in PLT. The addition of this year's bike-build events brought those principles to life, connecting leadership development with hands-on community impact.

Community Voices

Dr. Carlos Walker, Director of Fort Worth ISD's Family Action Center:

"This project has been an incredible bridge between corporate leadership and community impact. Our students not only received bikes, but they also gained confidence, connection, and the understanding that great leaders give back. We're deeply grateful to BNSF and Bikes for Goodness Sake for making our children part of something so inspiring."

Kandle Pierce, Northwest ISD Community Relations Coordinator:

"Our students didn't just receive a gift; they were part of building it. They learned that leadership means lifting others up and that even small hands can build big things when you work together."

Mark Smith, CEO of Bikes for Goodness Sake:

"What BNSF and these school districts accomplished is extraordinary: 1,110 bikes, 1,110 smiles, and countless lessons in leadership, service, and goodness that will ripple through these communities for years to come."

About BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway is one of North America's leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. BNSF's shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

About Fort Worth Independent School District

Fort Worth ISD serves a diverse population of more than 70,000 students and is committed to preparing each learner for success in college, career, and community. Through its Family Action Center and districtwide partnerships, FWISD builds bridges between families, schools, and local organizations to support student success.

About Northwest Independent School District

Northwest ISD serves a rapidly growing community northwest of Fort Worth, Texas, and is dedicated to inspiring students to become creative problem-solvers, critical thinkers, and compassionate leaders.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a nonprofit organization that works with companies, nonprofits, and local bike mechanics to build and donate high-quality bikes to children and adults in need across the U.S. Through simple, hands-on events, they turn teamwork into meaningful impact—helping build stronger teams and stronger communities, one bike at a time. Learn more at www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org.

Media Contact

Kenna Smith, Bikes for Goodness Sake, 1 5126808659, [email protected], www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org

Kendall Kirkham Sloan, BNSF, [email protected], www.bnsf.com

SOURCE BNSF Railway