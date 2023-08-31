Bo Porter Academy Announces New Vice President/Athletic Director and Associate Head Coach/Hitting Coordinator

This is the best job for me because of my experience as a professional athlete, K-12 teacher and coach, collegiate educator and coaching experience has prepared me to provide the expertise, guidance, and leadership needed to execute the mission and vision of Bo Porter Academy. Tweet this

When asked about joining Bo Porter Academy Williams said, "This is the best job for me because of my experience as a professional athlete, K-12 teacher and coach, collegiate educator and coaching experience has prepared me to provide the expertise, guidance, and leadership needed to execute the mission and vision of Bo Porter Academy."

She is set to join the Bo Porter Academy administration team on August 31st.

Bryant Nelson was drafted in June 1993 by the Houston Astros. Nelson grew up in Crosset, AR. He graduated from Crosset High School and Texarkana Junior College in 1994. He was named JUCO All-American as a sophomore.

Nelson made his Major League debut in 2002 with the Boston Red Sox. Nelson enjoyed his best professional season in 2004 with the Chicago White Sox Organization when he played in every regular season game, batted .288, with 22 Home Runs, 37 Doubles, and had 83 Runs Batted In (RBI).

After 2005, Nelson continued playing professional baseball in Italy, and Mexico. He was the MVP and batting champ in the Mexico Winter League.

In 2016, Nelson hit an Atlantic League milestone when he became a member of the 1,000 Hit Club, joining only three other players in Atlantic League history. Nelson retired as the All-Time hits leader, All-Time leader in games, and All-Time leader in singles in the Atlantic League.

When asked about the opportunity to join Bo Porter Academy, Nelson said, "I'm excited and looking forward to sharing my 30-plus years of professional baseball experience with the scholar athletes at Bo Porter Academy."

Nelson is currently the Hitting Coach for the Mahoney Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League. He's set to join the coaching staff at Bo Porter Academy on September 5th.

With standards measured by the excellence required to be a champion, we have created a culture for academic growth, athletic development, strength in character, and social responsibility, BPA prepares student-athletes to become tomorrow's transformational leaders and influencers, both in sports and in life. BPA's vision is to be the world's leader in developing the whole student-athlete. Our mission combines elite athletic accomplishments with an unwavering commitment to academic excellence. The values associated with being a champion are the driving force that has established an overall campus environment that's both encouraging yet challenging. BPA's championship culture extends beyond the athletic fields. Student-athletes from around the world enroll in the middle school and high school grade levels with a common goal of pushing themselves to reach their full potential. BPA's globally diverse atmosphere allows each student-athlete to truly grow and develop unlike anywhere else. BPA's culture provides both a rejuvenating and synergistic experience that builds character beyond the game. Every student-athlete who enrolls at BPA has an unquenchable thirst for excellence and a never-ending drive to strive for greatness.

Media Contact

Holly Chervnsik, Bo Porter Academy, 1 281-615-9032, [email protected], https://boporteracademy.com

SOURCE Bo Porter Academy