Board Certified Criminal Defense Attorney Ruth Martinez Joins Rossen Law Firm as Senior Defense Attorney in South Florida

Most recently, Martinez served as Criminal Division Manager for the Office of Regional Conflict Counsel in Palm Beach County, where she led the criminal division while maintaining a serious-felony caseload, including capital matters. Before that, she ran her own West Palm Beach defense practice for nearly 20 years and previously tried serious felonies as an Assistant Public Defender in the 15th Judicial Circuit.

"Ruth embodies what we mean when we say we're defending people's tomorrows," said Adam Rossen, founder and CEO of Rossen Law Firm. "She reminds our team that as criminal defense attorneys, we are giving people a real second chance and protecting their future. One arrest doesn't just impact a client; it can change the course of their children's and grandchildren's lives. Ruth understands that generational impact better than anyone, and she fights every case with that in mind. Having her on our team is a blessing for our clients and for this firm."

Martinez said her decision to join Rossen Law Firm was driven by shared values and a deep belief in the mission of criminal defense.

"I always tell people that as criminal defense lawyers, we're doing God's work," Martinez said. "To me, that means standing up for the people who need justice the most, the ones everyone else is ready to judge or forget. I came to Rossen Law Firm because this team truly believes our clients are more than the worst thing they're accused of, and they're willing to put in the work it takes to prove that in court."

Over 35+ years in Florida courtrooms, Martinez has first-chaired cases ranging from juvenile delinquency to life-punishable and capital felonies. Colleagues know her for exhaustive preparation, disciplined motion practice, and a steady presence in high-pressure settings.

"Outcomes in criminal court change lives," Martinez added. "Thorough investigation, smart litigation, and true advocacy can be the difference between losing everything and getting a second chance. At Rossen Law Firm, we work as a real team - multiple lawyers, case managers, and staff all aligned around a client's story. That's the environment where my experience can do the most good."

Martinez has also spent much of her career mentoring young lawyers and leading legal teams, from supervising felony divisions to training attorneys in trial practice and client-centered advocacy. She brings that same leadership mindset to Rossen Law Firm's growing multi-office operation, which serves clients across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

Martinez earned her Juris Doctor from George Washington University National Law Center and her B.A. with General Honors from the University of Miami, where she majored in Mathematics and minored in English and Religion. She is admitted to the Florida Bar, the D.C. Bar, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

About Rossen Law Firm

Rossen Law Firm is a South Florida criminal and DUI defense firm dedicated to helping good people when bad things happen so they can achieve their best future. Founded by former prosecutor Adam Rossen, the firm provides personalized, strategic defense in cases ranging from DUI and domestic violence to serious felonies, sex crimes, and complex, high-stakes criminal matters. With offices serving clients in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, Rossen Law Firm is committed to Defending Your Tomorrow.

