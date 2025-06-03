Board-Certified ER Physician Shares His 2025 Hurricane Preparedness Checklist to Help Texans Get Ready for the Next Big Storm

Dr. Christopher Langan, SignatureCare Emergency Center's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said this may be another year Texans face one of those major storms and now is the time for families to prepare.

HOUSTON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, Texans face the possibility of major storms during the hurricane season and with the official start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season just days away, a Texas based emergency room physician is urging residents to prepare now.

Dr. Christopher Langan, a board-certified emergency room (ER) physician and SignatureCare Emergency Center's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) released his 2025 hurricane preparedness checklist this week to help Texas families get ready for upcoming storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted recently that there is a 60% chance of above normal storm activity this year. The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 2 and ends on November 30, 2025.

Dr. Langan said even though Texans have been lucky to escape major hurricanes these last few years, it is important that they do not become complacent.

"It is not a matter of if, but when Texans will face the prospect of a major storm, and that is why it is important to be proactive. Don't wait until there is something out there in the gulf to start making preparations. At that point, it may be late," he said.

He urged Texas families to build emergency kits for themselves and other family members as hurricanes can cause major disruptions to everyday lives.

"In these kits, there should be radios, flashlights, batteries for the flashlights, cellphone chargers (including power banks), car chargers, non-perishable foods, medicines, personal hygiene supplies, baby supplies, food for pets, toilet papers, soaps, detergents, trash bags and important documents," he said.

Dr. Langan urged families to review evacuation plans and identify local evacuation zones.

"Every adult family member should be familiar with the evacuation plan and evacuation zones in case they get separated from other family members during a storm. Knowing this in advance will help to minimize the risk of getting lost in the storm," he added.

He said other steps necessary to prepare for the hurricane season include ensuring that all vehicles are fully fueled and properly maintained, and objects in homes are properly stored to avoid unnecessary injuries to people and pets.

"The last thing families need is to have vehicle issues just when they are getting ready to evacuate. Depending on the severity of the storm, it may be impossible to find someone to repair vehicles at that point.

"Also, failing to properly maintain your homes could allow water to sip into your homes and these could become shock hazards as they interact with electrical outlets and wires. Also leaving loose objects lying around the house could be dangerous as they can easily become projectiles during hurricanes and strong storms," he said.

