Board Developer Announces New Chief Financial Officer Tom Dickason

In his new role, Dickason will be responsible for guiding Board Developer clients through financial strategy and planning. Dickason's extensive experience in finance and banking brings a unique perspective to organizations seeking to achieve financial success. Having coached and advised numerous organizations, he will use his vast knowledge to enhance future financial success. In addition, he offers a unique approach to hiring and to managing expectations of personnel. He understands that organizations hire people based on their resumes and fire them based on their ability to get along with others. He knows that fitting not only the job description but also the role and culture can significantly reduce attrition within organizations.

"Board Developer is thrilled to have Tom join the team," said Jim Hayden, Founder and CEO of Board Developer. "His expertise and experience will elevate the organization even further. When I first met Tom and learned about his professional background, I was struck by his wealth of knowledge and experience. Tom's distinct ability to offer strategic advice to organizations, particularly with regards to financial management, is unparalleled. I'm delighted to have him on our team as we continue to expand and offer more comprehensive services at Board Developer."

Board Developer specializes in assembling advisory boards and boards of directors to provide organizations with access to a broad range of services and advisors to attain desired growth.

For more information about Board Developer, visit boarddeveloper.com.

About Board Developer

Board Developer provides business enhancement and professional development services to for-profit and nonprofit organizations and leaders. Board Developer's broad areas of expertise are long-term strategic plans, financial reviews, governance reviews, enterprise risk management, disaster recovery plans, supply chain strategy, mergers & acquisitions, and international business expansion and management. The professional staff of Board Developer has more than 30 years of experience in corporate board leadership and development, board member placement and advanced leadership development.

