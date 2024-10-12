Board Retailers Association Votes In New Advisory Member to its Board of Directors

"Independent retailers are the backbone of every economy in every city and state in the union," said Jablons. "I love working the stores like the members of The Board Retailers Association, and I hope to bring additional help to see these members thrive in this and any economy." Post this

Jablons is the President of Retail Smart Guys, Inc., a California-based consulting company that provides sales forecasting, inventory planning, marketing consulting, and other services to independent retailers in 18 countries today. For the past 17 years, the company has been focused on helping independent retailers become more profitable through better inventory planning, resulting in better cash flow, better margins, and increased market share.

"I hope to bring my years of experience in working with retailers to the Board and its members, and that together we can ensure the future of the surf, skate, snow, and wake retail industry," continued Jablons. "I love this segment of the retail market, and I couldn't be happier to be joining the Board Retailers Association in their efforts to help their members."

BRA Chairman George Leichtweis feels that Dan's vast experience and knowledge of retail will be a great asset to all of our members. "I have attended many of Dan's seminars and have worked with him on "Open to Buy and Inventory Control for my store. We have also used Retail Smart Guys as an economical source to add inventory to our website."

BRA is excited for the future and plans to continue to grow its educational programs, expand its exclusive member services and create new opportunities for retailers to be successful. The Association will continue to find new ways to encourage the exchange of information between independent retailers and manufacturer representatives, encouraging the sharing of new ideas to help everyone in the industry work better together and continue to prosper. After all, we are all in this together and share the same goals.

