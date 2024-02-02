Boardsi Announces New Podcast Series Leadership Talks Hosted by CEO Martin Rowinski

Boardsi's Leadership Talks podcast, hosted by CEO Martin Rowinski, delivers key leadership insights from industry experts.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boardsi, a trailblazer in executive recruitment and corporate board services, is proud to announce the launch of its latest podcast series, Leadership Talks, hosted by CEO, Martin Rowinski. This innovative series will delve into the multifaceted realm of leadership, innovation, and success, featuring dialogues with some of the most prominent figures in the business world.

Leadership Talks is an extension of Boardsi's commitment to connect businesses with the right leaders and nurture leadership skills within the broader community. Each episode of the podcast will feature intimate conversations with distinguished guests, offering listeners a treasure trove of actionable insights and inspirational stories. Most recently, the podcast welcomed Claire Uwineza of Resonate to discuss empowering women's leadership in East Africa.

"Leadership Talks is more than just a podcast; it's a platform for sharing the wisdom and experiences of successful leaders," said Martin Rowinski. "Our aim is to inspire current and aspiring leaders to achieve greatness in their respective fields by providing them with the knowledge and insights needed to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape."

Listeners can look forward to a range of topics, from effective decision-making and innovation to the challenges of leading in times of change. The podcast promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone interested in the dynamics of leadership and business success. Leadership Talks is available on the Boardsi website and popular podcast platforms.

Since its inception in 2017, Boardsi has been at the forefront of redefining executive recruitment, fostering a unique ecosystem that connects companies with top-tier talent. With headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, and additional offices in California and Oregon, Boardsi has built a reputation for excellence, as evidenced by its inclusion in CIO Bulletin's 50 Most Influential Companies of 2021. Known for its innovative approach to connecting companies with exceptional board members and executives, Boardsi focuses on creating powerful, strategic boardrooms and leverages its extensive talent pool and industry expertise to help companies achieve their vision.

For more information about Boardsi and the "Leadership Talks" podcast, please visit Boardsi's website.

