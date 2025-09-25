BOAST Unveils Redesigned Women's Collection, Blending Modern Performance With the Brand's Iconic Heritage

"Our lead designer has a rich background in athletic design and has captured the needs of the modern female tennis player on and off the court," said BOAST Owner and CEO, Matt Feuer. Post this

"Our lead designer has a rich background in athletic design and has captured the needs of the modern female tennis player on and off the court," said BOAST Owner and CEO, Matt Feuer. "Her discerning eye for detail and mastery of combining elevated fabrics that can perform in motion, sets the collection apart in this category."

Inspired by classic design and crafted from premium athletic materials, the BOAST women's line delivers functional, modern silhouettes with a timeless appeal. Rooted in the brand's distinctive aesthetic and heritage, each garment reflects BOAST's DNA through refined tipping details, a versatile neutral palette, and the signature Japanese Maple Leaf logo. The collection spans high-performance pieces—such as the Phaedra V-Neck Dress, featuring flattering stretch taping and a woven skirt—to elevated lifestyle staples, including the Crew Boxy Sweatshirt, and Sweat Short in soft French Terry.

The thirteen piece BOAST women's collection will be available on September 25 for a suggested retail price of $58.00 - $148.00 on boastusa.com, and leading tennis retailers across the country. For more on the collection, follow @boast.

About BOAST

BOAST, founded in 1973 by an All-American, New England-based squash player and tennis pro, is the Original American Tennis Brand. BOAST infused a lighthearted irreverence into the traditional country club sports culture and brought a unique spin to the sport and leisure lifestyle that ruled the era, juxtaposed to the traditional European tennis brands. Now, under new ownership, the BOAST brand is building on an established classic lifestyle aesthetic and its tennis roots to capture a new audience, while remaining authentic to brand fans who appreciate the BOAST heritage. BOAST apparel offers classic silhouettes and details done in elevated materials, including Peruvian Pima cotton and mother-of-pearl buttons for styles that work for sport and lifestyle pursuits.

For more details on BOAST apparel, gear and accessories, please visit http://www.boastusa.com.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Tremblay, ChicExecs PR, 9492965365, [email protected]

