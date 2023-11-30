Boating and Water Safety Industry Professionals to Gather in Albuquerque for the 2024 International Boating and Water Safety Summit

"IBWSS is a global platform that recognizes leaders, trends, and emerging technology in boating safety. We are honored to partner with the U.S. Coast Guard and National Safe Boating Council for the 2024 summit." - Captain John Dial, Co-Founder and CEO of At the Helm Training Post this

At the Helm Training provides personalized boat training and professional boat delivery anywhere in the United States and the Bahamas. Their nationally accredited curriculum is taught by U.S. Coast Guard licensed captains to cover the necessary operations to safely enjoy the water, including: docking, anchoring, navigation, situational awareness, safety procedures, close quarters maneuvering, radio etiquette, and more.

"Responsible boat operation is necessary for people to safely enjoy the waterways," said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council. "We are thankful for partners like At the Helm Training that understand the importance of providing professional and hands-on boat operation training to equip boaters to operate their vessel safely and confidently."

"We believe the best way to learn boat safety is on the water - whether in your boat or ours, where we give you the practical skills needed for safe, confident navigation," said Captain John Dial, At the Helm Training's co-founder and CEO. "IBWSS is a global platform that recognizes leaders, trends, and emerging technology in boating safety. We are honored to partner with the U.S. Coast Guard and National Safe Boating Council for the 2024 summit."

New Mexico State Parks will serve as the local host for the 2024 International Boating and Water Safety Summit.

"It is easy to fall in love with New Mexico's lakes. While it might be perceived as a desert state, New Mexico offers amazing opportunities for people looking to boat, paddle, fish, or just relax and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere," said New Mexico State Park's Division Chief of the Law Enforcement & Boating Safety Bureau and Boating Law Administrator, Manuel Overby. "Beautiful scenery and breathtaking wildlife provide the backdrop for the shoreline, from the pine-covered mesas at Navajo Lake to Elephant Butte Lake's sandy beaches."

The IBWSS program will make a splash with dynamic speakers, exclusive networking opportunities, and an on-water training workshop. Learn more about the program at https://www.ibwss.org/program/2024-program/.

The International Boating and Water Safety Summit is partially funded under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Reference to any specific commercial product, process, or service, or the use of any trade, firm or corporation name is for the information and convenience of the public, and does not constitute endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the U.S. Coast Guard.

About the National Safe Boating Council

Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating. Learn more at https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

Media Contact

Yvonne Pentz, National Safe Boating Council, 703-361-4294, [email protected], https://www.ibwss.org

