Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation Named Legacy Sponsor for Bob Hope Patriotic Hall Centennial Celebration

Keynote Speaker: Reynold Hoover, CEO of LA28 (the organizing committee for the 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games in Los Angeles) and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General.

Entertainment: Comedy performances presented by the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP), featuring veterans Dewayne White and PT Bratton.

Evening Gala (5:00 PM – 12:00 AM): A ticketed formal affair featuring gourmet food, open bar, VIP speakers, and a casino night. Tickets are $250 per person.

Ticket & Sponsorship Information:

Tickets for the evening gala are available now. Sponsorship opportunities, offering premier visibility and VIP access, are still available for organizations wishing to align with this historic milestone.

Purchase Tickets: https://www.bobhopehall.org/gala-tickets

Venue: Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

Bob Hope was America's first individual to be named an honorary veteran by congress in 1997. His dedication to the men and women in uniform spans generations and this legacy continues within the walls of Patriotic Hall. Under the theme "Honoring 100 Years of Service, Building the Next 100," the centennial event will celebrate Bob Hope Patriotic Hall's historic role in serving L.A .County veterans, service members, and their families and raise awareness about the impact the iconic landmark will continue to have on the community for generations to come.

The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation continues the Hope family's long-standing tradition of supporting organizations that bring hope to those in need and those who served to protect our nation. As the Legacy Sponsor and event honoree, the Foundation's contribution directly funds critical initiatives, including the Warrior Heritage Foundation's Military Family Transition Program. Adding to the significance of the evening, Linda Hope—daughter of Bob and Dolores Hope and producer of the Emmy Award–winning TV special Bob Hope: The First 90 Years—will be in attendance to address the audience for this milestone occasion. Visit bobhope.org to learn more.

For more than half a century, Bob Hope was synonymous with entertainment in Los Angeles and unwavering support for the United States military. As one of Hollywood's most beloved entertainers, Hope helped define Los Angeles as a global center of culture and comedy. At the same time, his tireless dedication to service members — performing thousands of shows for troops around the world — earned him the title of "America's First Entertainer" and cemented his legacy as one of the military's greatest champions.

"Bob Hope Patriotic Hall has stood as a testament to Los Angeles County's commitment to serving those who served us," said Jim Zenner, Director of the LA County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "As we mark one hundred years, we honor the many people who have walked through these halls in search of connection and support and recommit ourselves to building the next century of service for veterans, service members, and their families. We look forward to a bright future serving the military at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall."

"This event is an opportunity to showcase the allure of Bob Hope Patriotic Hall and bring life to each space within the building to demonstrate its potential," said Justin Garza, Executive Director of the Warrior Heritage Foundation. "This commemorative tribute highlights our commitment to leaving no veteran behind in LA County."

Since its dedication in 1926, the Hall has hosted legendary figures such as General Douglas MacArthur and entertainers like Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. Following a $46 million restoration in 2006 launched by Los Angeles County, it remains a vital hub for veteran services and community connection.

About Warrior Heritage Foundation:

The Warrior Heritage Foundation is dedicated to empowering veterans and their families through transition programs, preserving military history, and fostering community support.

