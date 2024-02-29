Bob Buchanan of RapidScale Honored as a 2024 CRN Channel Chief

As a channel-first company, RapidScale is committed to providing our partners with technical resources, enablement tools, and expertise to expand their capabilities and drive value for their customers. Post this

As CRN's Channel Chief for several consecutive years, Bob has made a significant impact on the channel and the team. Under his leadership, RapidScale has been a selected winner in CRN's Channel Partner Program of the Year and MSP 500 list. Women under his leadership have been honored on CRN's Women of the Channel. This past year, RapidScale was recognized with the Mobile Breakthrough Awards and ChannelVision's Visionary Spotlight Award for Channel Partner Program of the Year and Managed Services. RapidScale has obtained recognition among the partner community, specifically with Intelisys' "Cloud Provider of the Year" award and Sandler Partners' Top Cloud Supplier Award.

"Technology can define a company's ability to compete and win. As a channel-first company, RapidScale is committed to providing our partners technical resources, enablement tools, and expertise to expand their capabilities and drive value for their customers," said Buchanan. "By leveraging the power of our robust portfolio of managed IT, private and public cloud services, our partners are in the best position to meet their clients' needs regardless of where they might be on their technology journey."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

