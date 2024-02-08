Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ Announces Expanded Winter Menu

The Newest Dishes for 2024 Include Farm Fresh Protein Bowls, USDA Choice Beef Steak Tips

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Evans is thrilled to introduce its new winter menu items, all prepared fresh in its Farmhouse Kitchen. From protein-packed bowls to savory steak tips, each dish is crafted with care, emphasizing freshness and quality. This exciting launch promises a delightful mix of flavors, showcasing Bob Evans' continued commitment to America's Farm Fresh.

"Our dedication to 'America's Farm Fresh' is at the heart of everything we do," said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO for Bob Evans Restaurants. "We believe that our continued new menu offerings show our commitment to innovation in the kitchen with fresh ingredients and fresh preparation. We invite our guests to experience our newly crafted dishes from the Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen."

Energize mornings with Bob Evans' new Farm Fresh Protein Bowls, offering nourishing, all-in-one breakfasts to give guests a boost for their day. Packed with farm-fresh goodness, each bowl features a blend of vitamin-rich sweet potatoes, garden-fresh veggies, and nutrient-packed spinach.

Farm Fresh Protein Bowls menu items include:

New! Three Meat: This bowl is packed with 65g of protein, hardwood smoked bacon, our famous sausage and hickory-smoked ham on top of roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed spinach, cheddar cheese, roasted corn & black beans and caramelized onions. Then, two eggs cooked your way, hollandaise sauce, tomatoes and green onions. Served with multigrain toast for $11.99* .

. New! Garden Veggie: Boasting 33g of protein, this bowl is filled with roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed spinach, diced peppers, roasted corn, black beans, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and topped with two eggs cooked your way, our new fresh salsa, avocado and our signature lime-cilantro cream sauce. Served with multigrain toast for $11.49* .

Those looking for a heartier meal will be delighted to discover the savory experience of Bob Evans' new USDA Choice Beef Steak Tips, grilled with a mouth-watering combination of sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions.

USDA Choice Beef Steak Tips menu items include:

New! Steak Tips Omelet: Guests can enjoy steak tips grilled with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh salsa and green onions. Served with hashbrowns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit and a choice of freshly baked bread for $12.99* .

. New! Steak Tips & Eggs: Steak tips grilled with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, two eggs cooked your way and topped with green onions. Served with hashbrowns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit and a choice of freshly baked bread for $12.99* .

. New! Steak Tips Dinner: USDA Choice Beef Steak Tips grilled with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and topped with green onions. Served with a choice of two farmhouse kitchen sides and freshly baked dinner rolls, $13.19* .

*Prices vary depending on location.

The new menu items at Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen are available today alongside the same warm hospitality, fresh food and ingredients guests expect and enjoy. For more information about the complete menu and to order online, please visit the link here. For photos, visit the link here.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

