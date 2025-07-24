Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen Debuts Three New Menu Specials

Guests are invited to try new craveable offerings across breakfast, lunch and dinner

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™, known as the home of America's Farm Fresh, is excited to introduce three new menu specials available at all locations starting today. The new specials combine farm-fresh ingredients with craveable flavors and support the brand's belief that family mealtime is better together at Bob Evans. From an all-in-one breakfast for hearty appetites to a sweet and savory dish topped with Honey Butter to zesty buffalo chicken, these meals are perfect for guests to enjoy any day of the week.

"Our new menu additions are a celebration of what truly makes our Farmhouse Kitchen unique with fresh flavors and comfort-focused pairings," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "We invite families into our restaurants to try these new menu specials together."

The 2025 New Menu Specials:

Starting today, these new menu items are available at all locations, on the Bob Evans app and online for carryout or delivery. Highlights include:

Bold Breakfasts Ahead:

Big Wrangler Breakfast: Two of our famous buttermilk biscuits split and topped with house-made sausage gravy, two farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with two strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, one slice of hickory-smoked ham and home fries.

Honey Butter Chicken French Toast: One hand-breaded chicken breast with honey, butter and powdered sugar atop two slices of classic brioche French toast.

New Heat for Lunch & Dinner:

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded fried chicken breast, bold & zesty buffalo sauce and lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with ranch, French fries and deli pickles.

Guests can also find the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Family Meal for four, featuring all the ingredients needed for a craveable family dinner at home.

"We're excited to offer new, unique ways for families to enjoy our farm fresh flavors with these new menu specials," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "We believe family mealtime is better together at Bob Evans and that guests will enjoy trying these new offerings."

For more information about Bob Evans' new offerings or to find a location, please visit www.BobEvans.com or order on the app.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 425 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

