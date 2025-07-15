Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen Donates to St. Jude in Support of Ryan Trahan's viral Charity Effort

$56,000 donation marks a significant step toward Ryan's goal of raising $5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the weekend, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ donated $56,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supporting Ryan Trahan's ambitious 50 States in 50 Days charity effort. Trahan, a popular YouTube content creator, is traveling across the country this summer to raise funds for St. Jude's, and Bob Evans is proud to contribute to his mission to help families in need. The journey has captured a massive online following and far surpassed his original $1M fund-raising goal.

"Bob Evans serves families every day, and we're proud and excited to support the outstanding efforts of Ryan on his quest to raise $5 million dollars for St. Jude's," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants.

The $56,000 donation, made directly to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, known as "The Million Dollar Road Trip," is a significant contribution toward his goal. This donation underscores Bob Evans' commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and aligns with the brand's long-standing tradition of family values and hospitality.

The number 56 holds special significance for the Ohio company, as it marks the year founder Bob Evans launched his iconic "Down on the Farm" jingle, which has been a cornerstone of the brand's identity since 1956. This tagline has represented Bob Evans' dedication to farm-fresh ingredients and top-notch hospitality, resonating with guests across nearly 450 locations in 18 states.

"Down on the Farm represents Bob Evans commitment to community and serving families farm fresh meals. Community is the foundation of everything we do whether it's serving a good meal or supporting those around us," said Bob Holtcamp, Bob Evans President & CMO.

Founded by Bob Evans over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to honor its agricultural heritage by using fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish. The brand's support for Ryan Trahan's charity effort is a testament to its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of families and communities across America.

For more information on Ryan's efforts and his direct donation page for St. Jude's, please visit the link here. To view Ryan's video where he visited Ohio, marking the state off his list on day 34 out of 50, please see the link here. Viewers can see Ryan's visit to a local Bob Evans at the 14:50 timestamp.

For more information about Bob Evans' or to find a location, please visit www.BobEvans.com

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 425 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

