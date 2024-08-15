Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ Introduces Flavorful Fall Menu and "Dinner for 2" Deal

New fall flavors include seasonal favorites, from chili to apple cider and beyond

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ has announced the launch of new seasonal fall offerings with warm and inviting flavors. Embracing the essence of fall with ingredients sourced from family farms, Bob Evans invites guests to savor the taste of the season. The new menu offerings, ranging from Bob Evans Famous Sausage Chili to Hot Caramel Apple Cider and more, include farm fresh produce, tried-and-true recipes, and a touch of farmhouse tradition.

Additionally, launching system-wide, guests at Bob Evans can take advantage of their new "Dinner for 2" deal. This offering was exclusively designed to provide unbeatable value and quality in every meal, including two starters, two entrées, and a dessert to share for only $22.99. The program was first introduced as a market test in Florida as a continuation of Bob Evans' commitment to providing fresh, quality meals at an affordable price, and starting today, it is available at all locations for dine-in or carryout.

Introducing the New Fall Menu:

Starting August 15, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen's fall menu will feature an array of comforting and innovative dishes designed to celebrate the season's flavors. Highlights include:

New! Lemon Garlic Chicken: Two grilled chicken breasts with savory garlic butter, served with a grilled lemon for drizzling. Served with a choice of two sides and a choice of freshly baked bread.

It's Back! Bob Evans Famous Sausage Chili: Chili made with Bob Evans farm-famous pork sausage and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced onions and sour cream.

New! Cheesy Chili Fries: French fries loaded with Bob Evans Famous Sausage Chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.

New! Hot Caramel Apple Cider: Hot apple cider finished with whipped topping and a drizzle of caramel.

It's Back! Turtle Cheesecake Pie: A returning favorite! Rich cream cheese filling topped with caramel, chocolate chips, and candied pecans. Finished with whipped topping.

Special Promotion: Dinner for 2 for $22.99

To continue providing exceptional value for guests, Bob Evans "Dinner for 2" deal is now available at all locations for dine-in, carryout or delivery. The "Dinner for 2" deal is served with freshly baked dinner rolls and includes:

2 Starters:

Farmhouse Garden Side Salad

Any Cup of Slow-Simmered Soup, like Bob Evans Famous Sausage Chili

2 Entrees:

Chicken-N-Noodles Deep-Dish™

Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak

1 piece Lemon Garlic Chicken

1 piece Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken

1 piece Down-Home Country-Fried Steak

For $5 more per entree, guests can order:

Slow-Roasted Turkey and Dressing

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

Fish Fry Platter

Steak Tips Dinner

A Dessert to share:

Pumpkin Pie

Double-Crust Apple Pie

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

Pecan Pie

Turtle Cheesecake Pie

Ice Cream Sundae

Holy Cow Chocolate Cake

"We are thrilled to introduce our fall menu offerings, which highlight the best flavors of the season," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen. "Our new dishes reflect the warmth and comfort that fall brings, and the system-wide launch of the 'Dinner for 2' deal is our way of providing delicious meals paired with an affordable and accessible experience for everyone. We hope all our guests will enjoy these new offerings as much as we do."

For more information about Bob Evans new fall offerings, the "Dinner for 2" deal, or to find a location nearest you, visit BobEvans.com or order on the app.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

