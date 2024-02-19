Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen to Hold Fourth Annual "Egg Crack, Give Back" Fundraiser Benefitting the Next Generation of American Farmers

$1 from every Farmer's Choice Breakfast on February 22 supports agricultural education*

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen announced the return of the annual "Egg Crack, Give Back" fundraiser, continuing its tradition, now in its fourth year, of supporting agricultural education for America's future farmers and gardeners. The fundraiser, which stands as a pillar in Bob Evans' partnership with the National FFA Organization, will take place on February 22. This year, every Farmer's Choice Breakfast ordered at participating locations** on February 22 will see $1 donated to the National FFA Organization, up to a total contribution of $15,000*.

The proceeds from the annual fundraiser will help to underwrite the Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grants that give FFA students from the Midwest first-hand agricultural learning opportunities ranging from internships to entrepreneurship opportunities in their local communities. The "Egg Crack, Give Back" fundraiser, paying homage to founder Bob Evans and his deep roots in the farming community, is an important extension of the partnership between the legacy brand and the National FFA Organization.

"Our annual Egg Crack, Give Back fundraiser is an exciting time for us at Bob Evans," said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO for Bob Evans Restaurants. "Coming fresh off the heels of the previous year's SAE Grant recipient announcement, this fundraiser is the first step we take each year in helping the next generation of American farmers. Between our partnership with the National FFA Organization and the help of our restaurant guests, we take pride in having a hand in shaping the future of the agriculture industry."

Supporting the Future Farmers of America with a Farm Fresh Breakfast:

The star of the "Egg Crack, Give Back" fundraiser is the Farmer's Choice Breakfast. Bob Evans' signature breakfast is named for hardworking American farmers just like the brand's founder, Bob Evans. The dish, which proudly supports the efforts of the National FFA, features a mix of breakfast favorites, including:

A choice of buttermilk hotcakes or brioche French toast

Two farm fresh eggs, cooked-to-order

A choice of hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit

A choice of farm-famous breakfast meat

All varieties of the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, such as The Double Meat Farmer, Homestead Farmer and Banana Berry Farmer, also qualify for the fundraising event.

Helping the Future Farmers of America outside of Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen:

The "Egg Crack, Give Back" promotion also coincides with "Give FFA Day" on February 22, a 24-hour fundraising campaign held during National FFA Week (February 17-24, 2024). This weeklong event helps to spread awareness about the mission of the National FFA Organization and its importance to the future of our local economy. Ultimately, the initiative helps to strengthen the backbone for many careers in science, business and agriculture technology for high school students across America.

For more information and local restaurant hours, visit BobEvans.com. For more information on Bob Evans commitment to the National FFA Organization, including information about how to get involved in National FFA Week, please visit BobEvans.com/FFA. For more information about the National FFA Organization, please visit FFA.org.

* Bob Evans will contribute up to a maximum of $15,000 out of revenue from all Farmer's Choice Breakfasts ordered on 2/22 to the National FFA Organization to support the National FFA Organization and future SAE Grants. Purchase is not tax deductible as a charitable contribution as the customer will receive goods or services equivalent to the purchase price for each item purchased.

** Available in all states where Bob Evans Restaurants is located except for North Carolina and New Jersey.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

