Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ Welcomes New Spring Menu Items

Guests can find farm-fresh salads and elevated classics featuring ingredients sourced from American farmers

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a delicious expansion of their culinary offerings, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen is thrilled to announce the launch of an array of new Farm-Fresh Salads and elevated Farmhouse classics. The new spring menu items are a blend of innovative twists and ingredients from American farmers. From vibrant greens to ripe fruits, guests can enjoy fresh arugula, hand-picked blueberries and more, further solidifying the brand as America's Farm Fresh and delivering exceptional quality with every bite.

Farm-Fresh Salads for Warmer Days: Bob Evans new salad line-up, ranging from a new Chopped Salad to a Steakhouse Salad and more, are made with farm-fresh ingredients, freshly prepared and full of craveable flavors from their Farmhouse Kitchen. Menu items include:

NEW Steakhouse Salad: USDA Choice beef steak tips, tomatoes, mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of ranch dressing atop fresh greens. Topped with crispy fried onions and green onions. Served with lite balsamic vinaigrette and a choice of Freshly Baked Bread.

NEW Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad: Grilled chicken, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers atop fresh greens. Served with lite balsamic vinaigrette and a choice of Freshly Baked Bread.

NEW Summer Berry Salad: Grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, pecans and feta cheese atop fresh greens. Served with lite balsamic vinaigrette and a choice of Freshly Baked Bread.

Farmhouse Twist on the Classics: Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen is also elevating classics with new high-quality ingredients and recipes this spring. Menu items include:

NEW Fresh Start Omelet: A delicious omelet to start any day, featuring chicken sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, feta & provolone cheeses and arugula. Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fresh-Cut Fruit and a choice of Freshly Baked Bread.

NEW Legendary Turkey Sandwich: A farmer's club sandwich with slow-roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on toasted multigrain bread. Served with French Fries and Deli Pickles.

"This spring, we're proud to welcome an array of new dishes to our tables with a common thread between them – the freshest ingredients from American farmers," said Mickey Mills, CEO for Bob Evans Restaurants. "We invite everyone to grab a seat in our Farmhouse Kitchen to experience these combinations of farm fresh ingredients and thoughtfully crafted recipes."

