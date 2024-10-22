Bob Evans Helps Families with Stress-Free Thanksgiving Celebrations with the Return of Farmhouse Feasts

America's go-to turkey experts give families the gift of time with complete Thanksgiving meals

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Thanksgiving, Bob Evans is here to make the meal so families can have more time to make memories with their loved ones. Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ is proud to announce the return of their Farmhouse Feasts, packed cold, ready to heat and serve in two hours or less, as well as other hot carryout options for families looking to save time. These meals, which have been mastered by Bob Evans year over year, include everything needed for a Thanksgiving feast, including slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, family-size sides and, of course, Bob Evans' signature pies. Perfect for gatherings of any size, everyone can enjoy the convenience of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner without the hassle of cooking.

"We understand that Thanksgiving is a time for family and gratitude, but it can also be overwhelming," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans. "With the return of our Farmhouse Feasts, our goal is to bring families together to enjoy the warmth and joy of the holiday without the stress of cooking. We're thrilled to bring this beloved, convenient option back for families this year."

Thanksgiving with Bob Evans includes:

Holidays Made Simple with Bob Evans Farmhouse Feasts: Guests have the choice of three entrée options, including signature turkey that's slow-roasted for six hours, hickory-smoked ham, or slow-roasted pot roast with caramelized onions and roasted carrots. Additionally, each Farmhouse Feast includes handcrafted sides made from farm-fresh ingredients such as house-made bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, freshly baked rolls and pumpkin pie. Farmhouse Feasts come in various sizes, serving 10, eight or four people and start at $84.99 .

Holiday Hot Family Meals: Prepared hot and ready to enjoy, the Holiday Hot Family Meal serves up to six and includes a family-size portion of Bob Evans' signature hand-carved slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham. Additionally, each Family Meal includes house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, 12 freshly baked dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin pie. The Holiday Hot Family Meal is available for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery for $99.99.

New! Potato Lovers Bundle: This year, guests can make sure they have plenty of everyone's favorite side dish by adding on extra potatoes. The Potato Lovers Bundle includes two family-size roasted sweet potato sides and one family-size mashed potatoes with gravy and is only $29.99 with the purchase of any Farmhouse Feast.

Family-Size Sides to Complete Thanksgiving Dinner: For families looking to add more to their feast, Bob Evans has guests covered with family-size versions of many family-favorite Thanksgiving sides, including macaroni & cheese, green beans with ham and mashed potatoes with gravy. Thanksgiving sides are $12.99 and serve up to six people.

Desserts for the Entire Family: Holiday celebrations aren't complete without a decadent dessert! At Bob Evans, guests can find a variety of pies, including everyday classics (Double-crust Apple, Reese's Peanut Butter) and seasonal favorites for Thanksgiving dinner, including Pumpkin and Pecan, starting at $12.29 for whole pies.

Celebrate with your local Bob Evans on Thanksgiving Day: All Bob Evans locations will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Guests can enjoy four all-day breakfast options and the Premium Celebration Platter, including Bob Evans signature slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, three farm-fresh sides, freshly baked bread and a slice of pie. The Premium Celebration Platter for $18.99, is available for dine-in, carryout or delivery from November 27-28, and a kids version is available as a dine-in special for $8.99.

"This Thanksgiving, we want everyone to gather around the Thanksgiving dinner table without the long hours in the kitchen," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans. "Our Farmhouse Feasts, which include farm-fresh recipes that feel just like home, are ready for gatherings of any size. This year, let us make the meal so you can spend your time making the memories."

Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast for Thanksgiving online, on the Bob Evans app or by visiting any Bob Evans location. Guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via carryout or curbside pickup. Delivery* is available for orders placed on BobEvans.com and on the Bob Evans app through Tuesday, November 26th. (*Delivery and other fees may apply.) For more information and to order a Farmhouse Feast, sides, or pies for Thanksgiving dinner, please visit the link here.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Kyle Staten, Fahlgren Mortine, 1 614.383.1626, [email protected]

