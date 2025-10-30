Bob Evans Honors Veterans with Complimentary Farm-Fresh Meal for Veterans Day 2025

Past and present military members are invited to enjoy a delicious meal on the house

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Veterans Day, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ proudly continues its tradition of honoring those who have served by offering a free, farm-fresh meal to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Wednesday, November 11th. Available for dine-in only, the 2025 Veterans Day menu features 10 hearty favorites, served all day long at Bob Evans Restaurants.

The initiative of supporting veterans is one the Bob Evans brand has proudly committed to for years. Honoring the lives and legacies of those who have served, including the brand's founder Bob Evans, who was a veteran himself, is one way Bob Evans has continued to show gratitude on Veterans Day and throughout the year.

"Our veterans deserve more than just our gratitude; they deserve a warm meal with a warm welcome in a place designed to connect together – which is exactly what we offer at Bob Evans," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "We're proud to serve those who've served our country with a selection of our signature dishes, made with care and farm-fresh ingredients."

Veterans and active-duty military guests can choose one of the following complimentary entrées:

Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one farm-fresh egg cooked to order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit.

The Classic Breakfast: Classic combination of two farm-fresh eggs cooked to order with a choice of farm-famous breakfast meat. Served with a choice of freshly baked bread.

Banana Berry Oatmeal: Rolled oat oatmeal topped with wild blueberries, sweet blueberry sauce, fresh banana slices and honey-roasted pecans. Served with fresh milk and a side of freshly baked banana nut bread.

Sunrise: Two farm-fresh eggs, cooked to order and a choice of hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit. Served with a choice of freshly baked bread.

The Mini Sampler: One farm-fresh egg cooked-to-order and choice of two sausage links, one chicken sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips. Served with a freshly baked biscuit and choice of hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit.

Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter made with vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Cup of Sausage Gravy & Biscuits: A cup of Bob Evans signature house-made sausage gravy with two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits.

Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.

Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal: Made fresh daily. Served with real brown sugar, milk and dried cranberries or pecans.

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak: Topped with savory country gravy and served with mashed potatoes and green beans with ham. Served with a choice of freshly baked bread.

"Here at Bob Evans, we value the opportunity to honor those who have served," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Dating back to our founder, this initiative is one we keep close to our hearts. We hope all veterans and active-duty military members can join us in our restaurants for a free meal, served better together, this Veterans Day."

Guests must provide proof of service to receive their free meal. Accepted forms of ID include: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion, VFW), a photograph in uniform, DD214, or a citation/commendation.

For more details and to find a participating location, visit bobevans.com/veterans-day.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

