Bob Evans Launches All-New Breakfast Value Menu Starting at $5.99

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ is excited to announce the launch of their all-new breakfast value menu, "Sunrise Savers," debuting today, October 3. The new breakfast menu gives guests high-quality, farm fresh dishes at affordable prices – putting more food on your table for less. The Sunrise Savers menu features an array of wholesome, delicious dishes, ranging from farmhouse classics to brand new dishes designed with flavor and value in mind.

"At Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen, our goal is to excite our guests with new farm fresh dishes at a price point everyone can enjoy," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans. "The launch of our Sunrise Savers menu accomplishes this goal and more by combining new and classic breakfast dishes into one menu."

The New Sunrise Savers Menu:

The all-new Sunrise Savers menu includes four tiers of prices from $5.99 & Under to $8.99 & Under, including new craveable offerings as well as farmhouse classics. Highlights include:

$5.99 & Under:

Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four buttermilk hotcakes fresh from the griddle served with butter and syrup.

$6.99 & Under:

Cup of Sausage Biscuits & Gravy: Two freshly baked biscuits & a cup of our famous house-made sausage gravy.

$7.99 & Under:

New! Griddle Stacker: Sausage patty, American cheese, bacon and a fried egg between three mini hotcakes, topped with powdered sugar. Served with black pepper maple honey and hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit.

$8.99 & Under:

New! Farm Boy Sandwich: A big sausage patty, fried egg and American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit.

Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen will also be launching a new "Farm Fresh Combo" for all-day breakfast:

New! Big Griddle Stacker Platter: Two Griddle Stackers, each with a sausage patty, American cheese, bacon and a fried egg between three mini hotcakes, topped with powdered sugar. Served with black pepper maple honey and choice of hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit

In addition to the new breakfast dishes, Bob Evans will be launching new "Family Meals To-Go" options, featuring Black Angus beef burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and more. Complete details include:

New! Big Burger Family Meal: 100% Black Angus beef burgers with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Served with pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side. Plus, a choice of a family size side. Serves up to 4.

New! Grilled Chicken Sandwich Family Meal: Four grilled chicken sandwiches served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Served with mayo and pickles on the side. Plus, a choice of a family size side. Serves up to 4.

New! Fried Chicken Sandwich Family Meal: Four hand-breaded fried chicken sandwiches served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Served with mayo and pickles on the side. Plus, a choice of a family size side. Serves up to 4.

The all-new Sunrise Savers menu and new Family Meals To-Go continue Bob Evans long-standing commitment of providing great value to all. These new offerings alongside the restaurant's other budget-friendly deals, including the Dinner for 2 deal, and the Pick 2 Lunch Combos, give guests various ways to enjoy more food for less.

"This fall, we're bringing value like never before to all of our restaurants," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans. "Our new Sunrise Savers menu, Family Meals To-Go and everything we're doing in our restaurants has streamlined our focus on delivering value for guests with quality, farm fresh ingredients. We hope everyone can enjoy these new and classic dishes at family-friendly prices."

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

