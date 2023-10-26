Bob Evans Restaurants Celebrates This Holiday Season with the Return of Farmhouse Feasts

Guests can save time with the help of complete Thanksgiving meals from America's go-to turkey experts

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate the Thanksgiving season, Bob Evans holiday meals allow guests to spend less time cooking and more time making memories – the true meaning of the season. For years, Bob Evans has mastered their signature Thanksgiving recipes to alleviate the burden of making a Thanksgiving meal for its guests. This year, the return of Bob Evans' Farmhouse Feasts feature a collection of holiday meals to-go that can accommodate gatherings of any size and are packed cold, ready to heat and serve in two hours or less.

"As the home of America's Farm Fresh, we're proud to celebrate the Thanksgiving season and the hard work our farm partners do that enables us to craft signature holiday meals in our Farmhouse Kitchens" said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO for Bob Evans Restaurants. "We're here to simplify the process. Let Bob Evans do the cooking this year, and we'll leave the memory-making to you."

The Thanksgiving menu from 'America's Farm Fresh' includes:

Bob Evans classic Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feasts: Guests have the choice of three entrIe options, including signature turkey that's slow-roasted for six hours, slow-roasted pot roast with caramelized onions and roasted carrots, or hickory-smoked ham. Additionally, each Farmhouse Feast includes handcrafted sides made from farm-fresh ingredients such as house-made bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, freshly baked rolls and pumpkin pie. Farmhouse Feasts come in various sizes, serving four, eight or up to 10 people and start at $79.99 .

Holiday Hot Family Meal To Go: Served hot and ready to enjoy, the Holiday Family Meal feeds up to six and includes a family-sized portion of Bob Evans' signature hand-carved slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham steaks, hand-crafted family-size sides – including bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham and corn. It also comes with freshly baked dinner rolls, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie. The meal is also available for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery and starts at $99.99.

Farm Fresh sides to enhance the season's celebrations: Bob Evans also offers family-size versions of many sought-after Thanksgiving sides, like house-made bread & celery dressing and mashed potatoes with gravy, starting at $12.99 and serving up to six people.

Sweeten up any holiday meal with delicious pies: A delicious meal is best topped off with a decadent dessert – and nobody does pie better than Bob Evans. In addition to its everyday classics (Double-crust Apple, Reese's Peanut Butter), Bob Evans seasonal favorites are back this holiday season, including Pumpkin, Pecan and Triple Berry, starting at $12.29 for whole pies.

A home-away-from-home on Thanksgiving Day: All Bob Evans locations will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Guests can enjoy four all-day breakfast options and a Thanksgiving Holiday Celebration Platter, including Bob Evans signature slow-roasted turkey, three farm-fresh sides, freshly baked bread and a slice of pie. The celebration platter, starting at $16.99, is available for dine-in, carryout or delivery from November 22-23. A premium version featuring turkey and ham is available for $18.99, and a kid version is available as a dine-in special for $8.99.

Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast for Thanksgiving online or by visiting any Bob Evans location. Guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via carryout or curbside pickup. Delivery* is available for orders placed on BobEvans.com through Tuesday November 21st. (*Delivery and other fees may apply.) For more information and to order a Farmhouse Feast, sides, or pies this November, please visit the link here.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America's Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

