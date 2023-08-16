Bob Evans Restaurants Introduces Irresistible Rancher BBQ Braised Beef

Farm fresh, craveable BBQ Braised Beef available on three new dishes starting today

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bob Evans Restaurants announced "There's A New Flavor in Town" with three unique dishes aimed to satisfy featuring craveable flavor combinations. Rancher BBQ Beef Dinner, Rancher BBQ Beef Mac & Cheese and Rancher BBQ Beef Burger, are made with farm fresh, braised and barbecued beef, ranch dressing and a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. All three dishes are available system-wide at lunch or dinner. Each is mouthwatering and packed with flavor – a surefire way to turn heads at any dinner table.

Details of each dish include:

NEW! Rancher BBQ Beef Dinner: A BBQ lover's dream perfect for lunch or dinner, featuring flavorful braised and barbecued beef layered atop crispy baby potatoes, cheddar, bacon and ranch dressing, drizzled with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce and topped with crispy onion rings.

NEW! Rancher BBQ Beef Mac & Cheese: An all-in-one deep-dish bowl featuring tender slow-cooked BBQ beef and crispy bacon atop creamy mac and cheese, topped with real cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.

NEW! Rancher BBQ Beef Burger: A burger packed full of BBQ goodness, featuring flavorful braised and barbecued beef, American cheese, ranch dressing and crispy onion rings all on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries and deli pickles.

"Our new Rancher BBQ Beef is a combination of craveable, farm fresh and sweet and smoky ingredients – all put together to create a new delicious dinner experience," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. "By expanding our dinner menu with the new Rancher BBQ Beef options, we're able to give guests another way to enjoy something they may not expect to see from us. We're excited for everyone to stop by their favorite Bob Evans locations, try these dishes and build new memories with their families and ours."

Guests can now order Bob Evans new Rancher BBQ Beef Dinner, Rancher BBQ Beef Mac & Cheese and Rancher BBQ Beef Burger, starting at $12.59*, at all Bob Evans locations for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

*Menu pricing for carryout or delivery may be higher than dine-in. Delivery costs and other fees (including service fees, taxes and gratuity) may apply.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 440 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm fresh meals like the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farming roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America's Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

