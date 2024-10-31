Bob Evans Salutes All Who Served with Special Veterans Day Menu

Past and present military veterans can choose from a selection of farm-fresh breakfasts

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Veterans Day, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ is honored to serve and provide a comforting meal for free to all veterans and active-duty military on Monday, November 11th. The special 2024 Veterans Day menu features a selection of 10 delicious entrees, ranging from the Country Biscuit Breakfast to Brioche French Toast and more, available all day long for dine-in only. This longstanding initiative of supporting our veterans is one that the Bob Evans team holds close to their heart. From Veterans Day and beyond, saluting the life and legacies of veterans like founder, Bob Evans, is a small way Bob Evans can give back.

"Our veterans deserve our utmost respect and appreciation," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans. "We are excited to honor them with a menu of our signature breakfast favorites curated just for them. It's our way of giving back to those who have given so much for our country."

Veterans and active-duty military guests can choose one of the following farm-fresh favorites when they dine in:

Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit.

The Classic Breakfast: Classic combination of two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, with a choice of farm-famous breakfast meat. Served with a choice of freshly baked bread.

Banana Berry Oatmeal: Rolled oat oatmeal topped with wild blueberries, sweet blueberry sauce, fresh banana slices and honey-roasted pecans. Served with fresh milk and a side of freshly baked banana nut bread.

Sunrise: Two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, and a choice of hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit. Served with a choice of freshly baked bread.

The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh seasonal fruit, two sausage links, one chicken sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips and a freshly baked biscuit.

Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter made with vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Cup of Sausage Gravy & Biscuits: A cup of Bob Evans signature house-made sausage gravy with two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits.

Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.

Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal: Made fresh daily. Served with real brown sugar, fresh milk and dried cranberries or pecans.

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak: Topped with savory country gravy and served with mashed potatoes and green beans with ham, served with a choice of freshly baked bread.

"Veterans Day is a meaningful occasion for all of us at Bob Evans, and it holds a special place in our hearts," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "We are proud to serve those who have bravely served our country, just as our Founder Bob Evans did. We look forward to welcoming all past and present military veterans to enjoy a complimentary, farm-fresh meal on us this Veterans Day."

Guests wishing to enjoy a free Veterans Day meal must provide proof of service. Accepted identification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), a photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.

For more information and local restaurant hours, visit https://www.bobevans.com/veterans-day.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

