Bob Evans Salutes Veterans: Free Meals for Those Who Served in the Military

Honoring our heroes with a selection of 10 delicious entrees

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Evans Restaurants is honoring the nation's veterans and active duty military personnel with a free meal on Veterans Day. Veterans and military members who dine in at their local Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen on November 11, 2023, can choose from one of 10 farm-fresh breakfast items from a special menu available all day. The offering is part of Bob Evans' longstanding support for the military community, saluting the life and legacy of founder Bob Evans, a veteran himself.

"Veterans' Day at Bob Evans is a heartfelt tribute to the brave individuals who have served our nation. As a token of our gratitude, we are honored to offer free, farm-fresh food to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. "On November 11, we are honored to serve those who have so proudly served our country, individuals just like our founder Bob Evans himself."

Veterans and active duty military guests can choose one of the following farm-fresh dishes when they dine in:

Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit.

Sunrise: Two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, and your choice of hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

The Classic Breakfast: Classic combination of two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, with a choice of premium breakfast meat. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit, two sausage links, one turkey sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips and a freshly baked biscuit.

Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter made with vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits: A cup of Bob Evans signature house-made sausage gravy with two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits.

Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.

Banana Berry Oatmeal: Rolled oat oatmeal topped with wild blueberries, sweet blueberry sauce, fresh banana slices and honey-roasted pecans. Served with fresh milk and a side of freshly baked banana nut bread.

Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal: Made fresh daily. Served with real brown sugar, fresh milk and dried cranberries or honey-roasted pecans.

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak: Topped with savory country gravy and served with mashed potatoes and green beans with ham, served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

Guests wishing to enjoy a free Veterans Day meal must provide proof of service. Accepted identification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), a photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.

For more information and local restaurant hours, visit https://www.bobevans.com/veterans-day.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America's Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

