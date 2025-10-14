Bob Evans Supports the Future of Agriculture with $25,000 Donation

Funds to benefit local farming organizations and support agricultural education programs in the Midwest

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For more than 70 years, Bob Evans Restaurants has committed to bringing farm fresh meals to tables across the country. In honor of their founder's legacy, who championed the future of American farming, the company will continue advocating for agricultural education with donations totaling $25,000 this fall. Bob Evans' longstanding support of agricultural education for the future generation of farmers can be seen in several donations. First, Bob Evans donated $5,000 to each of the following Ohio organizations: the Ohio FFAFoundation, Ohio 4-H, and Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. Second, an additional $10,000 donation was made to the National FFA Foundation, benefitting local FFA chapters in Ohio and Indiana.

"Providing farm fresh meals to our families has been at the heart of who we are at Bob Evans," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "Through these partnerships, we are proud to carry on the Bob Evans legacy of supporting American agriculture by empowering the next generation of farmers."

The three $5,000 donations included funds raised during Bob Evans' 54th annual Farm Festival. This event took place in Rio Grande, OH, on the original Bob Evans Farm and birthplace of the brand, from October 10-12. The organizations receiving donation funds include:

Ohio FFA Foundation: the organization which supports Ohio's 25,000 FFA members. FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of one million middle and high school students across the U.S. by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Ohio 4-H: the Ohio chapter of the nation's largest youth development organization which grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation: a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization that has helped community groups, civic leaders and consumers in rural, suburban and urban neighborhoods use agriculture to address a variety of quality-of-life issues. It funds programming in areas such as education and community development.

In addition to its efforts in Ohio, Bob Evans is making an impact with the help of the National FFA Foundation by supporting 19 different Midwest FFA chapters through a donation totaling $10,000. This donation will be split up and distributed to each individual chapter to support agricultural experiences and education. The following chapters will receive chapter grants from Bob Evans distributed by the National FFA Foundation:

Ashland FFA (Ashland, OH)

Centerville Environmental Management FFA (Centerville, OH)

Delaware Area Career Center FFA (Delaware, OH)

Fremont FFA (Fremont, OH)

Gallipolis FFA (Gallipolis, OH)

Greenville FFA (Greenville, OH)

Jackson FFA (Jackson, OH)

Lancaster FFA (Lancaster, OH)

Marion Harding FFA (Marion, OH)

Miamisburg-MVCTC FFA (Miamisburg, OH)

River Valley FFA (Bidwell, OH)

Sidney FFA (Sidney, OH)

Six District Educational Compact FFA (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Talawanda-Butler Tech FFA (Oxford, OH)

Terre Haute South FFA (Terra Haute, IN)

Tiffin-Sentinel FFA (Tiffin, OH)

Wapakoneta FFA (Wapakoneta, OH)

Warsaw FFA (Warsaw, IN)

Xenia- GCCC FFA (Xenia, OH)

The Bob Evans FFA chapter grants provide FFA members with the opportunity to experience new activities and grow their expertise in agriculture. For example, funds could be used for agricultural education needs, community service events and career development opportunities. For more information on the FFA chapter grants, please see the link here.

"We're proud to partner with the FFA Organization to help bring new opportunities for agricultural growth to aspiring farmers in our local communities," said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO for Bob Evans Restaurants. "Our ability to serve farm-fresh meals our guests love depends on the strength of the farming community and its growth. These grants not only invest in students' agricultural education but also help cultivate the next generation of farmers who will carry that legacy forward."

For more information about Bob Evans' commitment to the farming community and agricultural education, please visit the link here.

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

