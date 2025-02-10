Bob Evans to Offer a Special Menu the Week of Valentine's Day

Guests can choose from a three-course "Dinner for 2" menu and more

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ is spreading the love the week of Valentine's Day with its "Dinner for 2" special menu. The dine-in "Dinner for 2" deal includes a choice of two starters, two entrées and a shareable dessert, starting at only $22.99*. Additionally, the Valentine's Day Menu includes other "Sweetheart Treats," like the New Caramel Mocha Cold Brew, Hot Caramel Mocha and Double Chocolate Hotcakes. This year, Bob Evans is happy to help guests celebrate this special holiday with a farm-fresh meal on the most heartwarming day of the year.

"Our Dinner for 2 special is a perfect offering for loved ones this Valentine's Day," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "From our crowd favorite soups to five different entrée options and a shareable dessert, couples dining with us on Valentine's Day will be able to enjoy an entire three-course meal for a fraction of the cost."

"Dinner For 2" Valentine's Special Menu

Guests will have the option to choose two starters, two entrées, and a shared dessert from the following menu:

Choose 2 Starters:

Farmhouse Garden Side Salad

Cup of Bob Evans Famous Sausage Chili

Cup of Chicken-N-Noodles Soup

Cup of Cheddar Baked Potato Soup

Choose 2 Entrées:

Lemon Garlic Chicken

Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak

Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken

Chicken-N-Noodles Deep-Dish

For $5 more per entrée, guests can order:

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

Slow-Roasted Turkey and Dressing

Steak Tips Dinner

Fish Fry Platter

Share a Dessert:

Holy Cow Chocolate Cake

Double-Crust Apple Pie

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

Turtle Cheesecake Pie

Ice Cream Sundae

"We're excited to offer this exciting Valentine's Day deal for everyone to enjoy this year," said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO of Bob Evans Restaurants. "With a mix of our farm fresh favorites, irresistible desserts and flavorful additions with our "Sweetheart Treats," we can't wait to help loved ones celebrate the day."

For more information and local restaurant hours, visit BobEvans.com.

*Menu pricing for carryout and delivery may be higher than dine-in. Delivery costs and other fees (including service fees, taxes, and gratuity) may apply.

