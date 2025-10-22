Bob Evans Unveils 2025 Thanksgiving Meal Lineup with Brand-New Sides, Desserts and More

America's go-to turkey experts are ready to make Thanksgiving easy with the return of Farmhouse Feasts

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 2025 holiday season, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ is ready to handle mealtime with the return of their Farmhouse Feast, alongside other hot carryout options, new farmhouse sides and more. By offering these quality, farm-fresh Thanksgiving meals, Bob Evans is ready to handle the cooking and enable families to spend more time making memories together. The brand's holiday staple, the Farmhouse Feast, which comes packed cold, ready to heat and serve in two hours or less, features everything needed for a Thanksgiving feast, including slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, family-size sides and Bob Evans' signature pies. With different options that are perfect for feeding gatherings of any size, everyone is invited to experience the convenience of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner without all the hassle.

"We understand that holiday meals can be overwhelming," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans. "With the return of our Farmhouse Feasts, our goal is to provide mealtime relief for all holiday hosts and help them enjoy quality time with family and friends."

The 2025 Thanksgiving Menu:

Bob Evans Farmhouse Feasts: Made specifically to bring more memories to everyone's holiday celebrations, guests can choose from three entrée options, including signature turkey that's slow-roasted for six hours, hickory-smoked ham, or slow-roasted pot roast with caramelized onions and roasted carrots, in their Farmhouse Feast. Additionally, each feast includes handcrafted sides made from farm-fresh ingredients such as house-made bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, freshly baked rolls and pumpkin pie. Farmhouse Feasts come in various sizes, serving four or eight–ten people and starts at $89.99.

Family-Size Sides to Complete Thanksgiving Dinner: For families looking to add more to their feast, Bob Evans has guests covered with family-size versions of the season's best sides, including macaroni & cheese, green beans with ham and mashed potatoes with gravy. Thanksgiving sides are $13.99 and serve up to six people.

A Farmhouse Kitchen Take on Classic Sides: This year, guests will find even more options to make their feasts bigger and better with new farmhouse sides, including: New! Green Bean Casserole ($24.99): Green beans and creamy mushrooms baked and topped with fried onions. Serves up to 10. New! Cheesy Potato Casserole ($24.99): Shredded potatoes baked with melted cheese and savory seasonings for a warm, comforting side dish. Serves up to 10. New! Roasted Apples ($13.99): Roasted Fuji apples seasoned with cinnamon and brown sugar. The new side dishes are packed cold, ready to heat and serve, and provide a warm, comforting side dish made the Bob Evans way. These additions are available as plus-ups with the purchase of any Farmhouse Feast ordered online.



Packing the Table with Sweet Treats: Take home one of Bob Evans' signature pies, or one of this year's new offerings, including:

Desserts for the Entire Family: Holiday celebrations aren't complete without a decadent dessert! At Bob Evans, guests can find a variety of pies, including everyday classics (Double-crust Apple, Reese's Peanut Butter) and seasonal favorites for Thanksgiving dinner, including Pumpkin and Pecan, starting at $12.49 for whole pies.

New! Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pie (whole pie $14.99; slice $4.69): Flaky pie crust filled with chocolate chip cookie dough. Additionally, guests dining in can purchase a slice of the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pie, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

New! Big Ol' Cinnamon Rolls ($6.99): Perfect for a quick breakfast or anytime sweet treat! Two large cinnamon rolls are drizzled with cream cheese icing and are perfect for holiday breakfasts.

Both offerings can be added to any Farmhouse Feast ordered online, on the Bob Evans app or at any Bob Evans location.

Ready-to-Serve Hot Meals: The ultimate convenience during the busy holiday season!

Holiday Hot Family Meal: Prepared hot and ready to enjoy, the Holiday Hot Family Meal serves up to six and includes a family-size portion of Bob Evans' signature hand-carved slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham. Additionally, each Family Meal includes house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, 12 freshly baked dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin pie. The Holiday Hot Family Meal is available for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery for $109.99.

"Our Farmhouse Feast is more than a meal – it's an invitation to slow down and share meaningful moments," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans. "We know families crave connection, especially during the holidays, and our goal is to make this holiday season easier for hosts by handling the cooking so they don't miss a moment.

On Thanksgiving Day, families can celebrate at their local Bob Evans. All locations will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thursday, November 27th. Guests can enjoy four all-day breakfast options and the Premium Celebration Platter, including Bob Evans signature slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, three farm-fresh sides, freshly baked bread and a slice of pie. The Premium Celebration Platter for $18.99, is available for dine-in, carryout or delivery from November 26-27, and a kids' version is available as a dine-in special for $9.99.

Guests can pre-order their Farmhouse Feast for Thanksgiving online, on the Bob Evans app or by visiting any Bob Evans location. Guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via carryout or curbside pickup. Delivery* is available for orders placed on BobEvans.com and on the Bob Evans app through Tuesday, November 25th. (*Delivery and other fees may apply.) For more information and to order a Farmhouse Feast, sides, or pies for Thanksgiving dinner, please visit the link here.

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 425 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

