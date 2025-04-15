Bob Fedinetz Joins Sound Seal as Business Development Manager

Bob is an exceptional networker who understands the importance of building and nurturing relationships. We are excited for the energy, expertise, and connections he brings to our team. - Mark Rich, VP of Sales & General Manager Post this

A graduate of both The University of Pittsburgh and The University of Adelaide, Fedinetz has held sales positions with progressive experience throughout his career. He previously worked in both the energy and waste management sectors, and most recently served as the business development manager for a Northeast environmental noise control company.

Of the hire, Aaron Duncan, Inside Sales Manager, shared that, "Bob's knowledge of acoustics and acoustic products will help him hit the ground running and benefit our customers and sales partners. All of us at Sound Seal are excited to see all that he will accomplish in his new role."

Those interested in contacting Mr. Fedinetz or learning more about Sound Seal or its line of architectural and industrial noise control products may do so by visiting the company website: soundseal.com.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustic noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group